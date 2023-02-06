Kailyn Lowry Wants to Make a Name for Herself Outside of Reality Television

Kailyn Lowry has come a long way since appearing on “16 and Pregnant” in 2010. More than a decade after her reality TV debut, the Pennsylvania native has built quite a career for herself-publishing multiple books and launching three podcasts.

In a new interview with People, Lowry, who left the “Teen Mom” franchise in the spring of 2022, opened up about what led to her unexpected departure from the show, revealing she wanted to be known for more than “Teen Mom.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Kailyn on Making a Name for Herself

Lowry announced she was leaving the “Teen Mom” franchise during the season 11 reunion of “Teen Mom 2.”

The “Pride Over Pity” author joined Dr. Drew Pinsky over Zoom to make the formal announcement.

“I think I need to move on,” she said. “I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready.”

The MTV star opened up about her decision to step away from the franchise in a February 2023 interview with People. She told the outlet she wanted to make a name for herself outside of MTV and focus on her podcasting career.

“Podcasting goes against everything that I was taught, especially from my previous agent,” she said. “He basically told me that there was no money in podcasting and don’t waste my time.”

It turns out that podcasting proved more lucrative for Lowry than her agent suspected.

According to The Sun, Lowry revealed she makes more money from her podcasts than an episode of “Teen Mom 2” in a June 2021 Instagram Q&A.

In her latest interview with People, the “Teen Mom” star spoke about wanting to create a life outside of reality TV.

“I really wanted to focus on making a name for myself outside of TV, and I wanted to be recognized for something other than “Teen Mom,” she said. “People really did have a hard time accepting me for anything other than being a teen mom. I think that was one of the bigger challenges for me.”

Lowry added that launching a podcast career was a “leap of faith” for her, telling the publication she had to make “sacrifices.”

“I had to go against some MTV contracts to start the podcast,” she said.

Lowry currently hosts “Coffee Convos” with TV personality Lindsie Chrisley, “Baby Mamas No Drama” with ex Jo Rivera’s wife Vee Torres, and is the sole host of “Barely Famous.”

Kailyn Says ‘Teen Mom’ Didn’t Align With Her Goals

After announcing her departure from the franchise on the season 11 “Teen Mom 2” reunion, the mother-of-four spoke to E! News’ Daily Pop in May 2022 about her decision to walk away from the show.

Lowry said her decision stemmed from shifting priorities.

“I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn’t feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore,” she told the outlet. “I decided it was time for me to move on.”

However, the “Coffee Convos” host did reveal she would consider returning to reality TV in the future for a different project.

“I joked to the producers that if you guys want to give me my own show, I would be willing to tell all about my new relationship and what we’re planning and working on together,” she said.

Lowry’s interview with Daily Pop isn’t the first time she has expressed a desire to have her own show.

On the April 22 episode of her podcast “Barely Famous,” Lowry teased that she would be interested in a “Teen Mom” spinoff focused solely on her life.

“I personally feel like I have enough going on to do my own show,” she said. “Unless they want to offer that to me, or they want to work on something like that. I just don’t know.”

READ NEXT: Fans Think Leah Messer Looks ‘Sexy’ in New Photo