Kailyn Lowry Reconnects with ‘Teen Mom’ Co-Star After Hospitalization

Former “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry met up with Dr. Drew Pinsky for a new episode of her podcast, “Barely Famous,” where they talked about Pinsky’s trip to the intensive care unit in Jordan after his stint on Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

Pinsky was the second reality star to be eliminated after he became dehydrated. Kate Gosselin was the first to be taken out. She fell the wrong way out of a helicopter into the water and medics forced her to bow out early.

“I get very sick, very fast. It was shocking to me. What you see there, with me in the tent… I was totally out of it,” Pinsky told Lowry. “I don’t remember any of that. Neurologically, I was just already out.”

Pinsky said he was encephalopathic — meaning his brain was swelling — and dehydrated.

“And that was that,” the celebrity doctor said about being pulled out of the show.

Despite the physical ramifications of the competition, Pinsky and his co-stars cherish the experience.

“All of us — all 16 of us — feel like it was the greatest experience we ever had. We’re all dear friends now,” Pinsky explained. “We talk on a regular basis. We meet all the time… It’s odd how bonded up we are.”

The group quarantined in a hotel for a week before they started training, and even though they weren’t supposed to, seven of them would meet up for meals. “They couldn’t keep us apart. We all had meals together and stuff,” Pinksy said.

Pinsky Said The Reality Was Was ‘Traumatic’

Pinsky said the group was discouraged from supporting each other.

“If I remember right, Mel was actually the first one out,” he said, referring to who jumped out of the helicopter first. “We applauded when she did it and they punished us.”

“We were a unit, 100%,” he added.

Pinsky said it was tough to watch the first episode of the series without his co-stars.

“We all last night had trouble watching it because we weren’t together,” he said. “When we were all together it made it much more tolerable.”

Lowry asked if they were all trauma bonded because of what they endured as a group.

“It was a traumatic experience but not damagingly traumatic. You know what I mean? We could tolerate it. All of one and one for it. It was crazy,” he said.

Lowry Wants to Return to Reality TV

Lowry has said before she would be interested in returning to reality TV if the show focused on her and her family, but this time around — she’d be interested in a competition.

“I’m obsessed. It’s so good. I literally need to apply to season 2 because I never wanted to do a show more in my life,” she said about “Special Forces.”

The show has been airing in the U.K. for years, but Lowry became frightened after hearing all of Pinsky’s stories.

“I really want to apply for season 2 although you’re scaring me,” she said.

Pinsky encouraged Lowry to apply but suggested she should dedicate two months to training.

“You should. I’ll support you in this,” he said. “If you have two months to train, it will make a big difference.”