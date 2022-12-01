Kailyn Lowry Considering Paternity Test For ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’

Former “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry joked about asking Duane Lee Chapman, better known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” for a paternity test. The situation came up while Lowry was discussing her estranged parents on the December 1 episode of her podcast, “Cofee Convos,” with her co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, and her assistant, Kristin Hook.

“Do you remember the rumor that Dog the Bounty Hunter was Kail’s dad? Can we clarify that rumor?” Chrisley asked.

“I mean, should we reach out to him to do a paternity test?” Lowry said. “Cause that would be amazing. You know, like, he lives in Hawaii so if he’s my dad I would immediately be like, okay, we have a vacation plan.”

“Anything is better than roadkill ray,” Hook interjected, referring to Lowry’s true biological father, Raymond Lowry.

Lowry traveled to Texas to meet Raymond for the first time during her episode of “16 and Pregnant.” The meeting didn’t exactly go as planned. Raymond criticized her for getting pregnant with her eldest son, Isaac, and asked her for money.

Lowry’s Family Ate Roadkill, Kinda

Once her biological father was brought up on the podcast, Lowry used that as a segue to say that both sides of her family used to eat roadkill, or “something similar.”

“So when my mom brought my dad from Texas to Pennsylvania, my dad felt, like, right at home,” Lowry told Hook and Chrisley, who was curious about why Raymond and her mom, Suzi Irwin, were “attracted to each other?”

Lowry is estranged from both her parents, but she keeps in touch with one of her maternal aunts, who said. According to the former “Teen Mom” star’s aunt Raymond “was always nice to [Suzi] but she didn’t understand what my mom saw in him,” Lowry said.

Lowry didn’t understand the connection.

“He’s f****** short. My mom’s 5-foot-10. So I don’t even know why,” Lowry began to say, before Chrisley asked if she could call Lowry out.

“No, because I know what you’re going to say,” Lowry said with a laugh. “Why was I with some of the people I was with? I don’t know.”

Lowry admitted to being 5-foot-8 and then “dated short shorties.”

Raymond Said ‘Teen Mom’ Was a ‘Bad Show’

Lowry got into a public fight with Lowry in 2020, saying “Teen Mom” made him look bad.

“I was on the show too and they made me look bad. I know what you mean about shouldn’t have to defend yourself,” he wrote on Facebook, per The Sun.

“I personally don’t think that show is good for young girls to watch. I think it gives them the wrong idea about being a parent so young among other things,” he continued. “It’s just a bad show I think.”

Lowry called her father out in the comments.

“No that’s a f****** joke. Don’t even start this s***,” she said, per The Sun. “You haven’t been around or tried with either of us nor paid child support so get the f*** outta here.”

Lowry’s mother was the main guardian until the “Teen Mom” star became pregnant and was adopted by Jo Rivera’s parents.