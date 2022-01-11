Kailyn Lowry Blasted for ‘Bad Plastic Surgery’ in New Pic

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry was blasted by viewers who critiqued a recent picture she shared on social media.

Lowry had taken to Instagram to ask fans about some “assumptions” and “rumors” they’ve heard about her, but viewers on Reddit were more concerned about her appearance.

An original poster compared the mother-of-four to comedic actress Jennifer Coolidge, best known for her roles in “Legally Blonde,” “American Pie,” and “A Cinderella Story,” which was referenced on the Reddit thread.

The discussion among fans centered around Lowry possibly using too many fillers and getting too much Botox. Some people even called her “botched.”

Coolidge’s character in “A Cinderella Story” is jealous of the protagonist, Sam (Hilary Duff), and is conceited, selfish and arrogant.

“I knew I’ve seen this face before! Fiona! In ‘A Cinderella Story,'” the person captioned the side-by-side photo. It garnered more than 600 upvotes and dozens of comments.

“It looks like she’s having a severe allergic reaction, but it’s because she has wayyyy to much filler in her cheeks, marionette lines, corners of her mouth and her lips in general,” one person wrote. “It’s really aging her and distorting her facial features into cartoonishly grumpy.”

“She has the face she deserves,” one of the most popular comments read.

“Oh s***. That is bad plastic surgery. I would have that dissolved while I was still bringing in MTV checks,” another top response said.

Lowry Admitted to Getting Botox & Fillers

Lowry has been open about dabbling in cosmetic enhancements. During a June 2021 podcast for “Baby Mamas No Drama,” the 29-year-old said she dedicated four hours several times a year to getting injections.

“I get botox. My botox appointment and my lip appointment is probably with the drive included is probably a four-hour situation,” she told co-host Vee Rivera, per The Sun. “Cause I drive an hour, maybe an hour and a half. By the time I get there, checked in, get all my stuff done and come home- that’s probably four, four and a half hours.”

“Luckily I only go like every three or four months,” she added.

Lowry Has Gone Under the Knife Before

Lowry is one of the many “Teen Mom” stars who have gotten plastic surgery with Dr. Michael Salzhauer, also known as Dr. Miami. At the time of her operation in 2016, the doctor live-streamed her surgery on Snapchat, showing her undergo a Brazilian butt lift, tummy tuck and liposuction under her chin.

The Deleware resident traveled back to Miami two years later to have a breast augmentation and more liposuction, but she canceled the procedure at the last minute.

“I won’t lie to y’all, I came to Miami for lipo & a boob job,” she tweeted. “But hours before my surgery I decided I don’t want to go through with it.”

“When I get home, I’ll use the money I was gonna spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out,” she continued. “Damned if I do and damned if I don’t.”

But Lowry is still open to surgery. She’s expressed the desire to undergo a breast reduction.

READ NEXT: Kailyn Lowry Spills on Cheating Drama With Javi Marroquin