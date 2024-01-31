Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Son’s Recent Health Issues

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry shared she has some worries about her son, Creed’s health, specifically his eczema, on social media.

The U.S. Sun reported that Lowry took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that her 3-year-old son, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, has had a bout of eczema, which has brought him discomfort. She noted that a dermatologist and an allergist examined Creed to try to determine the cause of his skin condition, which has recently worsened.

The MTV personality also encouraged fans to give her tips on bettering her 3-year-old son’s “gut health.” She explained she was at a standstill because Creed only eats certain foods.

“How am I going to fix his gut and fix his gut health if I can’t get him to eat super healthy foods?” inquired Lowry on her January 2024 Instagram Story.

Kailyn Lowry Was Alarmed by Creed’s Blood Test in September 2023

According to The U.S. Sun, Lowry was alarmed by Creed’s blood test results in September 2023. While recording a September 2023 episode of her podcast, “Coffee Convos,” the mother of seven revealed Creed’s blood test indicated he had high blood lead levels. She said once Creed got his diagnosis, she had her other children, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Rio undergo a finger-prick test. She also correctly guessed each of her son’s reactions to getting their blood drawn for the first time.

“I said, ‘Isaac is probably going to pass out. Lincoln is going to ball his [expletive] eyes out. Lincoln is going to lose his mind. He’s not okay with stuff like this. He’s very dramatic about stuff like this. And Lux will probably be scared, but like not scared,’” shared Lowry.

She stated that Isaac had the most intense reaction to the blood test.

“Isaac has [expletive] ice packs on him. Everywhere. Because he’s like ‘Not scared, but I don’t know if I’m going to pass out,'” said Lowry.

The U.S. Sun reported that Lowry was eventually informed that Creed’s lead test was inaccurate and he was never in danger.

Kailyn Lowry Mentioned Isaac’s Dislike of Medical Issues in January 2024

Lowry mentioned Isaac’s dislike of medical issues during a January 19 episode of her other podcast, “Barely Famous.” Lowry noted that she delivered her infant twins, fathered by her boyfriend Elijah Scott, via cesarean section in late 2023. She explained that a week after her youngest son and daughter’s birth, she decided to clean up around her house. While doing the dishes, she began bleeding from her abdomen and requested her eldest son’s assistance, as Scott was not home.

“Isaac hates stuff like that … He did so well. I don’t even know how he held it together,” said Lowry.

She also stated that she contacted Scott’s mother, who is a nurse, to determine the level of her injury. She said Scott’s mother informed her that her suture had opened and she needed to seek medical treatment at a hospital.

Kailyn Lowry’s Eldest Son Shared His Thoughts About His Mother’s Twins

Lowry announced the sex of her new twins in a November 8, 2023 Instagram video. The clip showed Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux guessing the sexes of their new siblings.

After he shared he wanted two sisters, Isaac suggested he was not looking forward to the twins’ arrival.

“I think Mom should stop having kids,” said the 14-year-old.