Kailyn Lowry’s Son, Isaac, Declines Mom’s Controversial Offer

Isaac Rivera, the 12-year-old son of former “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry, was not interested in participating in her offer.

The award-winning podcast host amassed nearly 4 million views on TikTok when she asked her 8-year-old son Lincoln and her 5-year-old son Lux to say an offensive word. The boys obliged, shouting their obscenity of choice. People in the comments section wanted Isaac to participate too.

“I let all the boys — well, I let Lincoln and Lux — say a cuss word,” Lowry told her son. “And everyone in the comments was asking for you do to it and I’m giving you the opportunity.”

Isaac shot her down. “I don’t want to,” he said, waving his arms back and forth.

“You don’t want to cuss?” she asked.

“No,” Isaac confirmed.

The video garnered 1.8 million viewers within 24 hours of being posted.

Social media users fawned over Isaac in the comments. “He’s the best I swear!!!!!! Btw when did he get so grown 😭,” reads the most popular response.

“He such a good kid kail you an jo have done a good job raising him,” another wrote.

Before Lowry posted the video, viewers predicted that Isaac wouldn’t want to participate. “We knew it! Lol,” they said. “Y’all called it lol,” Lowry agreed.

Isaac is the son Lowry welcomed with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera. She had her middle son, Lincoln, when she was married to Javi Marroquin. Lowry then went on the welcome two children with Chris Lopez, Lux and 2-year-old Creed.

Isaac Called Lowry Out on Her Podcast

Lowry had Isaac on her “Barely Famous” podcast in August, but she wasn’t expecting her son to put her on blast.

She had been saying that she would always put her four sons ahead of any man in her life — even if that meant breaking up with them.

“That would be like really hard though. Wouldn’t it?” Isaac asked.

“No. Because you guys need me more than I need a man,” she said. “Do you think I need a man?”

“Not really,” Isaac answered. “The only thing you do with men is make more kids.”

Lowry laughed at Isaac’s observation. “Oh my God, oh, you’re kicked off the podcast… Oh my gosh, I’m done,” she said.

Lowry Said She Hates Being Pregnant

On the December 16 episode of “Barely Famous,” Lowry played “Would You Rather” with her co-host, Kristen Hook. A fan wanted to know if Lowry would rather be pregnant for 18 months or in labor for nine full days, and Lowry choose the double pregnancy.

The decision “confused” Hook because she thought Lowry “loved” the journey of being in labor.

“I’m choosing the nine extra months. I hate being pregnant,” Lowry said. “I do love the whole process and experience of giving birth but I don’t know if I can do nine full days of it… That sounds like a literal nightmare.”

Hook argued that Lowry complained the “whole” time she was pregnant with her youngest son, Creed Romello.

“I couldn’t imagine you going another nine months,” Hook added.

Lowry agreed. “I know that I complained,” she said with a laugh. “I know that.”