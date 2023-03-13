Kailyn Lowry Talks Having More Kids Amid Secret Baby Rumors

Former “Teen Mom 2″ star Kailyn Lowry, 30, revealed her favorite baby names on the Friday, March 10 episode of her podcast “Barely Famous” amid rumors she secretly welcomed a fifth child with boyfriend Elijah Scott in November.

Kailyn Lowry Talks Baby Names Amid Rumors

On the Friday episode, Lowry was joined by pals Alexa Garcia and Kristen Hook to discuss a variety of topics, including baby names.

During the segment, Lowry revealed her favorite baby names.

“On Lincoln’s basketball team…there was a kid named Golden,” she said. “I love that name so f***ing much.”

Lowry said she was so fond of the name she considered naming her future son Golden.

“If I ever have another boy, I’m [going to] name him Golden,” she said.

However, the MTV star eventually decided against the name because of the familiarity.

“Now that I know someone with that name, I will never use it,” she told Garcia and Hook.

Lowry also mentioned another baby name that is on the top of her list.

“I love the name, Wilhelmina. I f***ing love it so much,” she said before warning listeners not to steal her baby name.

“Don’t f***ing take it if you’re listening to this,” she said. “I’m going to use it one day…hopefully, it doesn’t start trending before I have a daughter.”

Why Do Fans Think Kailyn Had a Secret Baby?

Lowry’s recent baby name talk comes after months-long rumors that the “Pride Over Pity” author secretly welcomed a fifth child in November 2022.

The speculation began in the summer of 2022 after her ex Chris Lopez, 29, with whom she shares sons Lux and Creed, shared a suggestive tweet on Twitter.

“Out here talking bout you’ll beat me up now you know you gotta protect the belly stop,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, In Touch Weekly reported.

Lopez did not specifically name Lowry in the tweet but fans speculated that the Twitter dig was directed at her.

In August 2022, Lowry addressed the rumors surrounding her pregnancy in an Instagram Live.

“You all have to stop asking people if they’re pregnant! That’s not okay!” Lowry told fans who were inquiring about her rumored pregnancy, The Sun reported. “You would never ask a normal person if they were pregnant. That’s so rude!”

That same month Lowy told fans on Instagram she was done having children,

“Are you wanting to have more babies?” a fan asked during one of Lowry’s Instagram Live sessions, In Touch Weekly reported.

“No,” she replied, according to the outlet. “I’m good where I’m at and officially closing up shop.”

However, an inside source told The U.S Sun in February 2023 that Lowry had welcomed a fifth baby with her boyfriend Elijah Scott in November 2022.

“Kailyn gave birth to a baby boy on November 20 with Elijah,” the source revealed to the outlet. “She has only told close family and friends.”

Heavy has reached out to Lowry for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

