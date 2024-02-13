‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Laughs Off Comparison to Nick Cannon

“Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry laughed off a fan’s comparison of her to prolific parent Nick Cannon.

The back-and-forth between Lowry and a fan came in the comment thread of a TikTok video that she shared to reveal the names she rejected for her two infant twins.

Lowry responded to a comment writer named Cortney who made a joke comparing Lowry to Cannon in the comment thread. According to InTouchWeekly, Lowry’s new twins make her the mother to seven children. Cannon is way ahead of her in that department, however. He has 12 children with multiple mothers, InTouchWeekly reports.

Lowry brought up Cannon first in the TikTok video before the fan weighed in with a comment comparing the two stars. Lowry has more than 3 million followers on her TikTok page.

A Person Wrote on Kailyn Lowry’s TikTok Video Comment Thread That Lowry Is ‘the Female Nick Cannon’

The comment writer wrote under the video, “Ur the female Nick Cannon so it works,” followed by three crying and laughing emojis.

“Good one,” Lowry responded. “I’ve never heard any other insult like it before.” However, she didn’t seem upset because she also included a crying and laughing emoji with the comment.

But the writer didn’t stop, responding, “I’m sure you have heard A LOT . . .but YOU chose to talk about another person/parent of multiple kids by multiple ppl so it’s the pot calling the kettle black . . . RIGHT.”

That sparked almost 300 other replies, with some fans rushing to Lowry’s defense. “Kail takes care of and puts her kids first,” responded another fan.

The first comment writer wasn’t done. “Omg here’s another one,” she wrote. “My comment went way over ur head and get out ur feelings. She has multiple kids by multiple ppl. THAT’S THE POINT. Hope this helps.”

But the fan responded, “What’s the point. Other ppl have kids by multiple men. She takes care of/provides for them. Why you hating?

That sparked more back-and-forth between the fans, but Lowry didn’t rejoin the debate.

Kailyn Lowry Revealed She Vetoed a Name for Her Twins Because Nick Cannon Had Already Used It

In the underlying video, Lowry listed names she loved for the twins but didn’t use, including Wilhemina.

“Everyone vetoed it.” She then mentioned Nick Cannon.

Lowry said she liked the name Golden for the twin boy. “But then I found out Nick Cannon used it, so it was a no for me,” she said.

She liked the name Sway but Elijah Scott would not use the name. She also liked Spade. Lowry also revealed that she liked the names Croix or Kroy. “I don’t think I could get Elijah to budge on either of the spellings,” she said. She also liked the name Scotland.

Lowry also gave shout-outs to the names Wells, Penn, Ivory, Miller, Halo, Selah, and Anastasia.

In the end, though, Lowry and Scott decided to call their newborn twins Verse and Valley.

