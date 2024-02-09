Kailyn Lowry Shares Names of Twins Months After Birth

“Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry has decided to let her fans know her and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott‘s newborn twins’ names.

People magazine reported that Lowry hopped on the social media platform, TikTok, to share information about her youngest children, whom she delivered in November 2023. The February 9 TikTok video showed the twins lying next to each other. Fans were then shown two blankets, adorned with the twins’ names, Verse and Valley.

“Complete. Whole. Everybody’s here 🎀🌙☁️🩵 #kailandthechaos #kaillowry #twins,” read the caption of the post.

Lowry received compliments for her choice of names from fans in the post’s comments section.

“I gasped those are such beautiful names,” wrote a commenter.

“Verse and Valley fit perfectly! Absolutely love all your kiddos names,” added another.

“I love the names. Especially Valley. Congratulations!” shared a different person.

Some fans also stated that they initially believed Lowry had named one of her children “milk snob” as those words were imprinted on Valley’s pacifier. When one commenter wrote, “Not me thinking you named one Milk,” Lowry replied, “Milk snob but you can call her leche jk jk.”

Kailyn Lowry Shared She Wanted to Make Sure Her Twins Bonded

Lowry and Scott, who is also the father of her 14-month-old son, Rio, have been open about their twins’ weeks-long stay in the NICU. In the January 26 episode of their podcast, “Barely Famous,” Lowry noted that Valley needed to continue receiving treatment in the NICU after Verse was discharged. According to Lowry, her daughter was lethargic and had difficulty with her feedings. The mother of seven stated that she found her daughter’s behavior upsetting.

Lowry also said after Valley was healthy enough to exit the hospital, she was determined for Verse to bond with his sister.

“There are times where I’m like, ‘Okay give me the other one.’ Because I want them touching. And be near each other and see each other. I will literally lay them down and face them on the bed. Like in front of me. So that they can sense each other,” said Lowry.

Lowry also shared that Rio has taken an interest in the twins.

“He thinks that he’s a twin — he thinks he’s a triplet. He burps them, he has been so sweet with those twins,” stated the “Teen Mom” alum.

Kailyn Lowry Revealed She Would Have Liked Valley to Have a Sister

In the January 26 “Barely Famous” episode, Lowry noted that she decided to undergo a tubal ligation directly after she had her twins. During a February 2024 episode of “Barely Famous,” the MTV personality suggested that she regretted the procedure. She explained that she would have liked Valley to eventually be an older sister, as she only has brothers.

“I just got my tubes tied. And I’m so sad — it’s like a bittersweet feeling because the one thing that I would’ve always wanted if I had a girl was to have another one. Because I never got close to my sister growing up and I always loved seeing sisters who were best friends. So that’s the one thing that I wish I could’ve given my daughter a sister,” stated the 31-year-old.