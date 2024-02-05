Kailyn Lowry Posts Video of Daughter Filmed During Her NICU Stay

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry shared footage of one of her new twins, who she had in late 2023.

Page Six reported that Lowry let her Instagram followers see a moment she shared with her newborn daughter while the baby received treatment in the neonatal intensive care unit. In the January 26 episode of her podcast, “Barely Famous,” alongside her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, the mother of seven explained that her daughter needed to remain in the NICU longer than her twin brother.

The Instagram video featured her only daughter, born five weeks premature, being held by Lowry. In the text that accompanied the video, Lowry noted that she usually spent time with her daughter without Scott, the father of her three youngest children, by her side. In the January 26 “Barely Famous” podcast episode, Lowry and Scott noted that they had difficulty seeing their daughter in the hospital together because her six sons, Lux, Creed, Rio, Isaac, Lincoln, and her daughter’s twin brother needed to be watched at any given time.

“A glimpse of our NICU journey 💕I’m sending so much love to all the NICU babies and families. I know there are so many that have gone through far more than we did… I see you,” read the caption of the post.

Fans Shared They Appreciated Kailyn Lowry’s Post on Instagram

Several commenters shared that they appreciated Lowry’s Instagram upload in the post’s comments section.

“Not me crying bc you finally got your little girl 😭💕 been on the journey with you since 16 & pregnancy… so beyond happy for you and ALL the babies ❤️,” wrote a fan.

“Omg she’s so tiny!!! So much hair! Such sweet moments,” added another.

“Kail youre such a good mama 😢😢 im cryinnnggg xoxox,” shared a different person.

Kailyn Lowry Discussed Undergoing a T ubal Ligation

In the January 19 episode of the “Barely Famous” podcast, Lowry shared that she and Scott will not be having any more children as she opted to undergo a tubal ligation following the delivery of her twins. She explained that she feels content with seven children.

“When I had the twins I was like, ‘Okay, I know I’m done. Like I’m definitely going to get my tubes tied,’” said Lowry.

Scott chimed in that he agreed with his girlfriend’s decision.

Lowry mentioned getting her tubes tied in the January 22 episode of her other podcast, “Coffee Convos.” She explained that she felt undergoing the surgery was “bittersweet.”

“Even though I don’t want to be pregnant again, I just know that it’s never going to happen again,” said the 31-year-old.

Kailyn Lowry Spoke About Her Son Rio’s Stay in the NICU

Lowry and Scott had their first child, Rio, together in late 2022, after about a year of dating. People magazine reported that in a December 2023 episode of the “Barely Famous” podcast, Lowry and Scott shared that their son had to also stay in the NICU after his birth. Scott noted Rio had difficulty breathing because he had “fluid in his lungs.” Lowry also noted she was unable to hold her son as he needed immediate medical attention.

“When they took him over to the incubator thing, there were eight or nine nurses working on him. And I didn’t know what was going on. We didn’t hear anything. He wasn’t breathing. And they kept saying he wasn’t breathing. So that’s where I was like, ‘Okay, this is near death,'” said the “Teen Mom” personality.