Kailyn Lowry Shares Rare Video of Boyfriend Elijah Scott

Kailyn Lowry shared a rare video of her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, in an Instagram Story on June 6.

In the video, Lowry plugged a personalized vitamin regimen– Care/of vitamins, which she is “absolutely obsessed” with.

She told fans that she had “updated her health goals” and that “Boyfriend” (whom she has continued to simply call “Boyfriend” for the past few months in an attempt to conceal his identity) has a different set of vitamins and goals than her.

“My health goals were different than Boyfriend’s, so he has different vitamins and he’s been doing this for a couple of months too,” she told her 4.3 million followers.

Fans jumped on the opportunity to get more information about Lowry’s significant other.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Have Sparked Rumors That Lowry Is Pregnant

On the next page of her Instagram Story, Lowry posted a photo of what appeared to be mac n’ cheese and garlic bread, and captioned it, “IYKYK [if you know, you know],” tagging her friend Tasia Alexis.

Alexis’s page, meanwhile, included a re-post of the meal with text that read, “period,” along with a series of crying emojis. That, along with Lowry’s discussion of making an “update” to her health needs, has fans speculating the former “Teen Mom” star is pregnant.

During the week of June 1, Lowry took to her Instagram Stories once again and posted a Google search for “symbolism of snake.” On Reddit, fans reposted a screenshot of the Story.

In one of the comments, a fan wrote: “This is giving the same energy as Kim Kardashian saying she ran out of her birth control pills and taking it as a sign she shouldn’t be on them anymore.”

Another wrote, “Creed is almost 2 right? So it’s about time for the breeder to breed again. SMH.”

And another weighed in, “I swear to God if this bish has another kid while I sit here with my cats I’m gonna LOSE IT.”

Who Is Lowry’s 23-Year-Old Boyfriend?

In April, The Sun reported that Lowry is dating a man named Elijah Scott, who is seven years her junior.

Scott also happens to be Lowry’s neighbor in Delaware.

The outlet reported that he is currently in the Army, and previously lived in Virginia and Hawaii.

In an April episode of the P.T.S.D- Pressure Talk with Single Dads podcast, one of Lowry’s baby daddies, Chris Lopez, dished that Lowry and Scott were living together; news he found out through his own children.

“[The kids] told me that the dude lives with them. That kind of threw my head off, but I can’t control what [Kailyn does].”

He continued, “It was actually recently where I had to pull my kids’ mom to the side and be like, ‘Yo, there’s no reason why my 4-year-old should be telling me about every dude you sleeping with.'” He continued, “[Lux] was just telling me about this last dude, and now he’s telling me about the new dude.”

Lowry’s relationship with Lopez has been strained for years now. On a Spring episode of “Teen Mom 2,” Lowry said that she and Lopez don’t see “eye to eye on most things.”