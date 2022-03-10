Kailyn Lowry Plans Plastic Surgery After Weight Loss

“Teen Mom 2” Kailyn Lowry is planning to go under the knife again.

The mother-of-four showed off her weight loss via Instagram on March 9, asking her followers if they liked her shirt from Athleta, a women’s activewear company. After getting a positive response from her 4.2 million followers, Lowry showed off the outfit she was wearing for the gym the following day.

She wore an off-white sports bra and black leggings. “Once this weight comes off, just know I’m getting a breast reduction,” Lowry wrote as the caption for her Instagram stories video. “Anyone else wear their leggings at their belly button or higher?”

Heavy reached out to Lowry’s rep for further comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

Lowry’s weight loss journey comes after she was diagnosed with PCOS, which affects womens hormone levels. Weight gain can be a symptom of the condition.

“I got emotional about the weight gain aspect of it,” Lowry told co-host Lindsie Chrisley on her “Coffee Convos” podcast in March 2021, per Page Six. “I’m still in that overwhelmed state of mind. I can’t get a grip on changing my diet, because I don’t have an everyday routine.”

“I am struggling,” she continued, as noted by The Sun. “I’d be lying if I said I got the diagnosis, and I started right away exactly what I needed to do because I do know what I need to do. It’s not an issue of knowing what I need to do…”

Lowry is the mother of four children. She shares 12-year-old son, Isaac, with high school boyfriend Jo Rivera; 8-year-old son Lincoln with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin and her two youngest sons — 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed — are from her tumultuous relationship with Chris Lopez.

Lowry Said She Was Fat-Shamed by Briana DeJesus

Over Christmas, Lowry received a treadmill from her foe, Briana DeJesus.

In emails exchanged through their lawyers, Lowry claimed DeJesus was calling her overweight, according to The Sun.

Lowry filed a lawsuit against DeJesus in June 2021 after DeJesus said Lowry was “cut” from an episode of “Teen Mom 2” because she didn’t want to talk about her arrest. Lowry was detained in September 2020 after she was accused of “punching” Lopez, though the charges were ultimately dropped and the incident has been expunged from her record.

Lowry is suing DeJesus for defamation of character.

DeJesus denied body-shaming Lowry.

“Money can’t buy happiness but learning how to love urself will (: get in a better mindset and focus on something else (instead of me) so I decided to gift a treadmill ..I know u are fantastic at RUNNING YOUR MOUTH SO I THOUGHT UR FEET WOULD RUN JUAST AS FAST!” DeJesus wrote.

“I am 150. Lbs and I love every inch of my body,” she added. “I don’t need to fat shame, anyone, especially knowing I could lose a few lbs myself … lol the gift was to reroute ur focus (: u can send it back if you want and I’ll go ahead and show u how to start loving urself!”

Lowry and DeJesus’ feud stems back to 2017 when DeJesus briefly dated Marroquin after his divorce from Lowry.

Lowry & DeJesus Got Plastic Surgery Together

Back in 2016 — before DeJesus dated Marroquin — DeJesus and Lowry got plastic surgery on the same day with the same person, Dr. Michael Salzhauer, also known as Dr. Miami.

Lowry had a Brazilian butt lift, a tummy tuck and liposuction in the neck.

DeJesus underwent a Brazilian butt lift and tummy tuck. She has since gone on to have more surgery, including multiple breast augmentations, as noted by The Sun.