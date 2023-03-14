Kailyn Lowry Sparks Fan Debate for Saying It Would Be ‘Weird’ if a Man Paid Her Bills

Award-winning podcast host Kailyn Lowry sparked a significant debate among fans after she said that she would feel uncomfortable if she had a partner who helped her pay her bills. Lowry made the confession on the March 7 episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast, which won several awards at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

The topic came up when Lowry, 31, and her co-host — Vee Rivera, 31 — were talking about the subject of child support with their guest, social media influencer Chris GQ Perry, 34.

Perry said in one of his social media videos that if a man provides for a woman, she will “flourish” in her femininity. But Lowry didn’t know if that would happen to her if she had a partner who was her financial equal.

“I have a hard time in my relationships, I think, accepting a man who will provide and protect and do all of those things,” Lowry said around the 22-minute mark of the episode. “I pay 100% of the bills at home, and I pay for all my kids, and it would be very weird for me to be with someone who does those things.”

Perry asked Lowry how she feels about being the primary provider in her relationships.

“I would feel like I didn’t have control over anything. I guess this is where childhood trauma comes in,” she continued. “I grew up very, very poor. So now that I have money… it’s mine. I own it.”

Lowry would be apprehensive if she did have a partner who wanted to split the bills. “I feel like if someone were to come in and take that off of my plate, it would feel like I have nothing of my own,” she said. “I feel like if someone else was paying my stuff, it wouldn’t be mine.”

“Baby Mamas No Drama” was launched in 2020. Rivera, who is married to Lowry’s ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, started out as rivals. Lowry and Rivera welcomed their first child, 13-year-old Isaac, when they were in high school. Vee Rivera and Jo Rivera started to date in 2011 when Isaac was a baby and got married in 2017.

“We had a rocky start – from hating each other to co-parenting,” their bio on the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast says. “From a podcast to sharing an office, we have an incredible story; a story where people can resonate with the struggles, the pain and become inspired by the success.”

Lowry and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, were married from 2012 to 2017. During their marriage, they welcomed one son, 8-year-old Lincoln.

Lowry then moved on with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, with whom she shares two children: 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed.

Lowry is currently dating her boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

Fans Argued With Each Other Over the Comment

Lowry’s comment on feeling “weird” about splitting the bills with her partner, turned out to be a polarizing statement for fans. A post about Lowry’s comment garnered more than 500 reactions and over 500 comments on the Heavy on Teen Mom Facebook page.

“I totally understand what she meant,” said one of the most popular comments on the Heavy on Teen Mom Facebook page. “For so long I was a single mom and had to do everything on my own.”

But not everyone agreed. “So basically she don’t wanna let a man be a man and be a provider like he should be,” reads another top comment on the page. “I’m understanding a lot more now why her relationships don’t work out!”

A third person wrote that the conversation fans were having was strange. “Some of these comments are weird,” they said. “I know she was on 16 and pregnant but she’s not a teenager anymore.”

Lowry appeared on the second season of “16 and Pregnant” in 2010. She was promoted to “Teen Mom 2” and starred on the series until she quit in May 2022.

“I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn’t feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore,” she told E! News. “I decided it was time for me to move on.”

Lowry Is Building Her Podcasting Career

Since leaving “Teen Mom,” Lowry wants to be known as something other than an MTV reality TV star.

“I really wanted to focus on making a name for myself outside of TV, and I wanted to be recognized for something other than ‘Teen Mom,'” she told People. “So, people really did have a hard time accepting me for anything other than being a teen mom. I think that was one of the bigger challenges for me.”

Lowry has launched three podcasts, “Baby Mamas No Drama, “Coffee Convos” and “Barely Famous.”

In September 2021, she launched KILLR Podcast Network, which is a vertical through PodcastOne. KILLR Podcast Network is a way for Lowry to mentor other podcasters, she told People.