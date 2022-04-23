Kailyn Lowry Reveals the Reason She Quit ‘Teen Mom 2’

Kailyn Lowry revealed the reason she is stepping away from “Teen Mom 2” on the Friday, April 22 episode of her podcast “Barely Famous.”

The mother-of-four spoke candidly about her “Teen Mom” retirement, telling her guest, Perez Hilton, she has no interest in filming future seasons.

“You know the ratings are really dropping for us,” she told Perez, “I feel like there does come a time where it’s run its course, and I think that goes for every reality show.”

Lowry, 30, has been a part of the “Teen Mom” family for over a decade. She made her MTV debut on the hit show “16 and Pregnant” in 2010 and later starred in “Teen Mom 2” for 11 seasons.

Lowry told Perez that money played a role in her decision to step away.

She revealed that the money she makes from her three podcasts combined is greater than her MTV salary.

Kailyn Lowry Wants Her Own Show

Lowry also opened up about her desire to have her own show.

“I personally feel like I have enough going on to do my own show,” she told Perez. “Unless they want to offer that to me, or they want to work on something like that. I just don’t know.”

“Why am I going to take a pay cut to do the same amount of work and also not be able to tell my story with full transparency,” she continued. “I want to to do that, despite what other people may say.”

Lowry’s recent podcast episode is not the first time she’s mentioned her interest in a spin-off show. The MTV star took to Instagram on April 9 to share a photo of herself being filmed with professional equipment alongside the caption, “Could y’all picture #KailandtheChaos as a show?! Imagine this is my first confessional 😂🥴.”

Fans fled to the comment section to express their thoughts on Lowry getting her own show.

“You NEED your own show. Heavily speaking this into existence 🙌,” one Instagram user wrote.

“BEEN SAYING THAT YOU NEED YOUR OWN SHOW,” another fan chimed in.

“I’d LOVE a show of just you!!! 🙌👏,” a third user wrote.

Jenelle Evans Shares Family Photo

“Teen Mom” alum Jenelle Evans shared a series of family photos in an April 17 Instagram post to celebrate Easter.

The MTV star posed alongside her husband, David Eason, and her three kids, dressed in comfortable-casual attire.

“#HappyEaster everyone! 💐🐰,” she wrote in the caption. “Today went great! Kids are happy, dyed some eggs, and #EasterEggHuntwas so much fun. Hope everyone had a great day! ☀️”

Jenelle’s Instagram followers commented on the post to wish Jenelle and her family a Happy Easter.

“Beautiful family. Happy Easter,” one Instagram user commented.

“You look amazing,” another user wrote. “Happy Easter !! Everyone looks great! Kaiser is starting to look a little like you.”

“They got so big! Happy Easter,” a third user commented.

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. You can also stream the new season on YouTube TV with a subscription plan.

