Kailyn Lowry’s Kids Diss Her in New TikTok: ‘Get Your Life Together’

Kailyn Lowry had “Teen Mom” fans laughing on Monday, December 20 after she shared a video of her sons dissing her on TikTok.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kailyn’s Sons Call Her Out

The December 20 video began with Kail posing a question to her four boys.

“What do y’all say about me behind my back when you’re mad?” she asked.

Kailyn’s eldest son Issac, 12, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, was the first to answer.

“I say, like, ‘That’s why she has three baby dads and she poops herself in the car all the time,'” Issac responded.

Issac’s bathroom diss was a reference to an incident that Kail shared with fans on a May 2022 episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos.” The “Teen Mom” star told co-host Lindsie Chrisley that she had “an accident” while in the car with her kids after eating lunch at the popular fast food chain Chick-fil-A.

Kailyn found Issac’s answer amusing. She let out a big laugh before saying, “Go! Get out.”

The MTV star then turned the attention to her third eldest son Lux, 5, whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez.

“Lux, what do you say about me behind my back,” she asked her son.

“You need to get your life together,” Lux replied.

Finally, Kail asked Lincoln, 9, whom she shares with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, to answer the question.

After Lincoln struggled to come up with an answer, Kail interjected saying, “You don’t. You be loving your mom.”

‘Teen Mom’ Fans React to Kailyn’s TikTok

Fans loved the video and commented on the post to share their amusement.

“ISAAC WAS NOT HOLDING BACK😭😭😭😭,” one fan wrote to which Kailyn replied, “At all 😂.”

“Issac has been waiting for this question 😂,” another TikTok user commented.

“The fact that he can have that sense of humor with his mom and feel safe is the real win. Good job Kail,” a third user added.”

“Not Isaac with the 3 baby dad comment ☠️ [and] ‘You need to get your life together’ sent me 😂😂😂,” a fourth user wrote.

Kailyn’s Bathroom Incident Explained

Issac’s TikTok diss left many fans wondering about the bathroom incident. Kail explained how it all went down in the May 19 episode of “Coffee Convos.”

The mother-of-four began the story by telling Lindsie she was recovering from a stomach bug.

“I’m still recovering from yesterday. I think I had a small stomach bug,” she said. “I s*** myself last night.”

“I had Chick-fil-A for lunch around 11:30/12:00, and I immediately felt like something was not right,” she continued. “I didn’t feel like the food was undercooked or anything, but I was like, ‘That’s not so good.’ [I] felt a little weird.”

Lowry said she started to feel weird later on in the day after picking her kids up from school.

“I start backing out of the parking spot after [my kids] came back out and I said, ‘We have to go to Royal Farms.’ They were like, ‘Why what’s wrong’ and I was like, ‘I’m gonna s*** myself,’” she confessed.

The MTV star started laughing as she recalled the event.

“Lindsie, when I tell you I’m shaking and clenching my a**cheeks together so hard,” she said. “It just started coming out.”

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Leah Messer Shares Photos From Her Twin Daughters’ Princess-Themed Birthday Party