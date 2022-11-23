Leah Messer Reveals Major News With Jaylan Mobley

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer revealed she and her then-fiance, Jaylan Mobley, were trying to have a baby on the November 22 episode of “The Next Chapter.”

Mobley, 25, told Messer, 30, they were going back to Costa Rica, the place where they first fell in love.

“When we were there, I mean, I had one of the best times of my life,” Mobley told Messer.

She agreed, saying it was “definitely one of the best times.”

The trip to Costa Rica was a surprise to Messer. “Since our anniversary is coming up I thought it would be a good idea if we take a trip to Costa Rica again,” he said. “We already booked it, got the flights, ready to go.”

Messer then hinted that they were working on having a baby together. “I mean, that’s definitely somewhere we can try a little harder,” she said.

“Go harder? I mean, I’ve been putting in work,” Mobley said with a laugh. “I’m just saying. It would be crazy if we did get there and that does happen. That would be a sacred place for us. For real.”

“Yeah. We get there and we conceive our child,” Messer added with a smile.

Messer Changed Her Mind About Having More Kids

Messer didn’t want to have a child with Mobley when they first started dating. She’s already the mother to three girls: 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah from her marriage to Cory Simms and 9-year-old Addie from her marriage to Jeremy Calvert.

But eventually, she had a change of heart.

“At the very beginning of our relationship, I was like, ‘Whoa, like, put the breaks on it,’” Messer told Us Weekly in August. “But I am more open to the next steps than I ever have been.”

Messer and Mobley started dating in August 2021 but by October 2022 — two months after they announced their engagement — the MTV stars suddenly ended their relationship.

The former couple didn’t give a reason for their split, but The Sun reported Mobley might have cheated and In Touch Weekly cited a source who said Mobley “pocketed” money from Messer.

Mobley Told Simms He Was Going to Propose to Messer

As shown on the November 22 episode of “The Next Chapter,” Mobley and Simms got together to play golf.

“It seems like your latest relationship is going pretty well. Y’all still going good?” Simms asked about Mobley and Messer.

“Yeah. Things are getting pretty serious between us,” Mobley told Simms. “Last year in Costa Rica, we started dating. So this year I’m gonna surprise her with a trip back to Costa Rica and I’m probably going to propose to her.”

Simms took a moment before he responded and then said, “I hear you… Congratulations. That’s awesome. That’s good.”

“I’ve put a lot of thought into it. I just like it, dealing with her and all the girls,” Mobley added. “I’m just thankful to be a part of it.”

“Well, congratulations,” Simms reiterated, looking away from Mobley. “Good luck.”

The scene came off as uncomfortable to some “Teen Mom” viewers, and they weren’t alone.

Messer might not talk too much about the breakup, either. According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup she signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).