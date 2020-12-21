Leah Messer Slams Corey Simms In New Statement Over Custody

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer has been on good terms with both her ex-husbands recently, but when opening up about her drug addiction she slammed Corey Simms when a fan called her out. The person said Leah owed Corey an apology for the way she treated him while she was struggling with her addiction. While Leah agreed that apologies are powerful, she said they needed to go both ways and she also attacked Corey for how he treated her while she was in the depths of her addiction.

“I’d really love to see her apologize with no excuses to Corey for demonizing him to the public when he was trying to protect his daughters from her addiction,” the person wrote, as noted by Teen Mom Talk.

According to Leah, Corey and his wife Miranda Simms didn’t provide her with the type of environment where she could lean on them for support. She was so worried about losing custody of their twins, Ali and Gracie, that she was afraid to tell them what was really going on with her health.

“Apologies are great in healing and I feel the apology should be mutual,” she said. “Try being the person going through it and losing everything if you owned your struggle with addiction… had the safe place been created for me to openly discuss with Corey and get the help I needed.”

Corey and Miranda were fighting for custody of the twins and she said their communication at the time was “ineffective.”

“I don’t think our communication would have been so ineffective and constantly in the courts,” she said. “Which you will see Corey and I discuss in this episode and I think it will bring support in understanding BOTH sides of addiction. Powerful!”

She has since deleted the comment.

Leah & Corey Discussed Her Addiction on ‘Teen Mom 2’

Leah expressed a similar sentiment to Corey during Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

“I look back at that moment and I wish each of us, all of us including your wife, could have communicated it a little different,” she shared.

According to Corey, he and Miranda tried to be there for Leah but their support soon turned to resentment. “We was very supportive but that turned to anger,” he said.

“We could’ve communicated better,” Corey admitted. “Our communication now is where it should be. I dreaded the drop-offs for years, but now it’s pretty simple.”

Leah Admitted to Doing Heroin Once

In her new memoir, Leah revealed she became addicted to drugs after she had a “botched” spinal tap while giving birth to Addie.

“After they botched my spinal tap when I was giving birth to my youngest daughter, the hospital discharged me with refill prescriptions for Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, and Tylenol 3, but what really knocked me out was the Diazepam,” she wrote in her memoir, as noted by Us Weekly.

“My doctor prescribed it to calm the free-falling anxiety I experience every time I try to wrap my mind around the stack of medical bills piling up on my kitchen counter,” she continued. “With all the doctor appointments I’ve been juggling for Ali, my oldest, I never had time to schedule a follow-up appointment to figure out why I’m still in so much pain, so my dad has been hooking me up with the same medications.”

She then revealed she tried heroin during an interview on Knockin Doorz Down, as cited by The Sun. “My personal experience is I didn’t feel anything from it. I think it was divine intervention,” the mother-of-three explained.

“It was when you can’t find pain medication, there was the heroin,” she continued. “It’s a cheaper and an easier form. I was actually with my dad when I had done it.”

To find out what happens next, don't miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

