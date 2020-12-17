Leah Messer Responds After Mommy Shamers Slam Her Parenting

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer didn’t remain silent after mommy shamers attacked one of her daughters. The MTV alum issued a statement on December 15, the same day a new episode of Teen Mom 2 aired. The network showed a scene where her daughter, Addie, had a piece of gum on one of the producers’ microphones. When he asked her to remove the gum, she originally told him no–prompting a backlash from mommy shamers.

Some people accused Leah of being too relaxed with her three daughters, while others said that Addie needed to be disciplined more. “Just to be clear: Addie did not intentionally put the gum on the mic. She had it on a wrapper and sat the mic down on it,” she tweeted. “For crying out loud, she was 6.”

Co-star Kailyn Lowry came to Leah’s defense. “Pay them no mind bby. They will always have sh!t to say,” she tweeted.

Kailyn and Leah are the last two original Teen Mom 2 cast members. Jenelle Evans was fired last year and Chelsea Houska announced she and her family would be leaving after this season in October. MTV has added Briana DeJesus from Teen Mom 3 and Jade Cline from Young and Pregnant to the cast. Rumors later swirled that Young and Pregnant star Ashley Jones would be joining the cast next season, though they haven’t responded to the speculation.

Mommy Shamers Sounded Off on Instagram

Comments about Addie’s behavior were rampant in a video about the incident shared by MTV. Leah found the scene funny, sharing laughing emojis, but most people weren’t as smitten.

“Nothing cute about letting your kids ruin other people’s property,” one person wrote.

“She really needs to discipline her a little bit more,” another added.

A third commented, “Nothing cute about her behavior. It’s actually really embarrassing to watch.”

In the episode, Leah told Addie that she “knew better.”

The scene started with Addie saying there was gum “stuck” on a microphone. “I can’t get it off,” she said. “I kind of ruined one of your mics.”

The producer then kindly asked for her to remove the gum. “What’d you put on my microphone, Addie? … Do you want to take it off for me? Could you, please? Because you’re the owner of the gum, and I’m the owner of the microphone,” he said. “We can find another home for your gum.”

Leah and Addie’s Dad Are ‘Great Friends’

Viewers are familiar with Addie’s father, Jeremy Calvert, and there are many who would like to see Leah and her ex-husband reunite–including Addie. While they get along well, Leah told Us Weekly in April 2020 that there was no chance of them having a romantic future.

“Jeremy is a great, great guy. We’re great friends, but any more than that, it doesn’t align with my life,” she said. “I don’t know what he’s thinking, but we are perfectly happy the way things are.”

That doesn’t mean other men are off the table. At the time she said she was “talking” to other guys but there wasn’t anyone serious in her life. “I’m dating a bunch of people, doing my thing, living my best life and if the right one comes along, fantastic,” she said. “I am perfectly content with the way it is now.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

READ NEXT: Leah Messer Claps Back at Troll Who Criticizes Daughter Ali