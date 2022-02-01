Fans Flip Over Young Pictures of ‘Teen Mom’ Grandparents

Fans were aflutter when they saw some rare throwback pictures of “Teen Mom” grandparents on Reddit.

Included in the photos were pictures of Farrah Abraham’s parents, Kailyn Lowry’s mom, Tyler Baltierra’s dad, Catelynn Lowell’s mom, Ryan Edwards’ parents, Maci Bookout’s folks, a family picture with Amber Portwood, and Chelsea Houska’s mom and dad.

The post garnered hundreds of likes and more than 500 comments, making it one of the most popular threads on the subreddit. The most talked about couple was Leah Messer’s parents, Gary Lee Miller and Dawn Spears.

Some people said Messer and her father resembled each other.

“It trips me out every time I see it. Completely identical,” one fan wrote.

Others were surprised to see the age difference between Miller and Spears. Like her famous daughter, Spears was 16 when she became pregnant for the first time, according to an interview she did with Starcasm in 2011.

“If that is Leah’s dad; I’ve just realised how young Dawn was and it clears up some things regarding how she treated Leah and repeating the cycle. Jesus,” wrote a social media user.

“It will never not be creepy as s*** that she was a child bride to a grown ass man,” reads one of the most popular responses.

Spears and Miller weren’t the only people fans talked about. Some people were surprised to see a younger photo of Jenelle Evans’ mom, Barbara.

“I find Barbara the most beautiful looking. She probably didn’t had jenelle by that time, you can really tell in her face,” said one comment.

“Holy hell young Babs is a fox! I’m blown away,” another top comment read.

Spears Said She ‘Begged’ Her Parents to Marry Messer’s Father

Some fans couldn’t believe how young Messer’s mom looked in the photos, but — according to Spears — she “begged” her parents to allow her to get married at 16.

“So at age 16 I married and he and I promised my parents I would NOT get pregnant for at least five years after marriage. BUT… two month after getting married I became pregnant,” she told Starcasm in 2011. “OOPS! Sorry dad and mom. And guess who was born nine months later? Leah was. And by the time I was 21 I had all three of my children: Leah Dawn, Victoria Hope, and Ezekiel Isaac.”

Spears’ marriage to Miller ended nine years after they were married because of infidelity and substance abuse.

“I stayed with the children’s dad for nine years, and because I was young and dumb and was raised in a church atmosphere, I didn’t know anything about drugs and I would have NEVER thought he loved WOMEN NOT WOMAN,” she told Starcasm. “And when he said “8 ball” to his friends I was so naive I thought he was talking about pool. (seriously).”

Spears went on to marry her current husband, Lee Spears, in 1999.

Evans Shared a Series of Throwback Photos of Her Mom

While a social media user gathered pictures of “Teen Mom” grandparents and shared them to Reddit, Evans posted several pictures of her own mother herself.

“Highly requested, here ya go ✨💯,” she wrote on TikTok. “I don’t know who raised you, but I was raised by Barbara.”

READ NEXT: Fans ‘Shocked’ Over Tyler Baltierra’s New Picture of Daughter