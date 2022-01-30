Jenelle Evan’s Posts Never-Before-Seen Photos Of Mom Barbara

On January 28, 2022, Jenelle Evans posted an Instagram video that included old snapshots of her mother, Barbara Evans. She captioned the post, “Highly requested, here ya go.”

The pictures featured a younger Barbara, from snaps with a baby Jenelle to wearing wide-brimmed hats.

On Reddit, fans wondered if Jenelle’s post signified that the beef was over between her and Barbara. One person wrote, “okay i really loved seeing these pics for some reason it was not what i expected?” Another went a step further, commenting, “Surprised by how interactive Barb seems with her kids in these photos.”

Others simply lived for Barbara’s fashion choices. Someone wrote, “80’s barb hits different tho.” Another wrote, “Omg I would never have guessed that was Barb if I didn’t know!”

Jenelle & Barbara’s ‘Beef’

In October 2022, per The Sun, Evans wrote a tweet that revealed Child Protective Services once told her to sign Jace over to Barbara, or they would put him in foster care.

In the tweet, which is no longer active, Jenelle wrote, “Bet none of you knew that, was it ever aired on tv? No. I’m sick of the truth being hidden from the public. I deserve to have my son back. Don’t trust anyone with custody unless you truly can.”

As of October 2021, per The Sun, Barbara still has primary custody of Jace. (Even though, in December 2020, per The Sun, Jenelle claimed that she had picked up Jace to live with her primarily.)

In November 2021, Jenelle told The Sun directly that Jace was experiencing “behavioral issues” while living with Barbara.

Evans said, “Jace is having some issues at school and at my mom’s house, which I can’t go into detail about because there’s a pending custody case.”

She also said of Barbara, “We only talk when it’s to pick up Jace and drop him off, I pick up and I get him like every other weekend.”

Since then, fans have assumed that Jenelle and Barbara still had beef.

According to People, Barbara blocked Jenelle in the midst of the custody battle in early 2021.

She even posted a YouTube video about the predicament, as seen above.

“Jace was living with me the past week and now circumstances have changed,” she said when the debacle first began. “My mom can’t put down her pride.”

“Now she took Jace back, now she’s trying to apologize to me and saying, ‘Come on, we got along for so well for so long, and now you’re just going to throw it all away?'” Jenelle said. “Me? No. You threw it all away when you went and talked to TMZ behind my back.”

Jenelle finished, “Our relationship is ruined.”

In addition to Jace, Jenelle is mother to Kaiser, seven, and Ensley, five. She is currently married to David Eason.

According to Teen Mom Fandom, Barbara was first granted permanent custody of Jace in 2017, the same year that Jenelle married Eason.