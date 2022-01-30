Fans ‘Shocked’ Over Tyler Baltierra’s New Picture of Daughter

“Teen Mom” fans said they were “shocked” when they saw a new picture of 2-year-old Vaeda, the middle child of Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell.

“Vaeda Luma please stop growing up on me! 🥺😭❤️ #GirlDad #DaddysBaby,” Baltierra, 30, captioned a photo on Instagram.

According to viewers, Baltierra and Lowell don’t share photos of Vaeda as often as they post about 7-year-old Nova and five-month-old Rya Rose.

While their feeds contain numerous current photos of Rya, Lowell hadn’t posted about Vaeda since she called her “our free spirited flower 🌸 child 🥰” in a September 2021 post.

Baltierra’s last photo of Vaeda was shared in March 2021 when they had professional pictures taken. “Oh Vaeda Luma, you know exactly how to melt your daddy into a doting puddle of pure love! 😍❤️🥰 #GirlDad,” he wrote at the time.

Baltierra gushed over his girls and shared his excitement over Rya’s birth.

“I feel so blessed as I look at these pictures of my beautiful daughters & I can’t wait meet my other little daughter on the way!” he said. “I’m feeling so happy & excited that I’ll be surrounded by beautiful, strong, amazing women!”

“Thank you @catelynnmtv for blessing my life in more ways than I could describe,” Baltierra wrote to his wife. “Thank you for bringing all my children into this world, I love all you girls so much!”

The couple first appeared on “16 & Pregnant” in 2009. MTV documented their journey during Lowell’s first pregnancy, where she gave birth to their eldest daughter, Carly. Afraid they wouldn’t be able to provide Carly with the life she deserved, Lowell and Baltierra relinquished their parental rights and Carly was adopted by her parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis.

They agreed to a semi-open adoption, which means Lowell is allowed to write Carly letters and the families sometimes reconnect once a year. The Davis’, however, don’t want Carly to appear on camera, so viewers have not seen photos of Carly — who is now 12 — since she was a baby.

Fans Were Surprised To See How Much Vaeda Had Grown

A Reddit thread about Baltierra’s new photo of Vaeda garnered hundreds of upvotes and scores of comments.

“I’m a little shocked at how big vaeda is now,” an original poster wrote.

“Gorgeous girl. — Anyone notice they stopped posting a lot of Vada once they were called out for her paci mouth? They post so much more of Nova and the new baby,” one fan penned.

“She’s a full kid now, I was thinking she was still a baby,” wrote another social media user.

Lowell Clapped Back at Internet Trolls

Lowell, 29, didn’t bite her tongue when trolls came after her online.

Some social media users on Reddit criticized Lowell for referring to her husband as her “lover” while they were celebrating his 30th birthday.

“Screaming HAPPY DIRTY 30 to my lover and best friend @tylerbaltierramtv we are so blessed to have you in our lives,” Lowell wrote on Instagram. “30 looks DAMN good on you.”

“I love that some of you are sooo bothered that I call MY husband my lover,” she wrote in her clap back, per The Sun. “Seriously so funny. He is my love/lover and ALWAYS will be.”

