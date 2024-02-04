Fans Get Update on Leah Messer’s Daughter, Ali, Amid Muscular Dystrophy Battle

Fans of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Leah Messer are getting some insight into how her 14-year-old daughter, Ali, fathered by Messer’s ex-husband, Corey Simms, has been doing.

According to The U.S. Sun, Simms’ father took to Instagram to share information regarding Ali, who has Titin Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy. The post’s first image showed Ali when she was 4 — the age she received the diagnosis of Titin Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy — before a sizable squirrel statue. The following image featured Ali in the present day beside a different animal statue, located inside the hospital where she has sought out treatment for the last decade. In the caption of the February 1 post, Simms’ father expressed pride at how much his granddaughter has progressed over the last ten years.

“Ali has been a patient here for 10 years! So blessed with her progress,” read the caption of the post.

Leah Messer Discussed Ali in a September 2023 Interview

Messer mentioned Ali’s health in a September 2023 interview with E! News. She stated that Ali, who has a twin sister named Aleeah, has been attending equine-assisted therapy sessions, which have benefited her mental and physical health.

“Not only has she gotten stronger physically. She’s also gotten stronger mentally,” said Messer.

The 31-year-old also noted that her daughter intends to follow in her footsteps by releasing a memoir. As fans are aware, Messer published her memoir, “Hope, Grace, and Faith,” in 2020. The mother of three stated that she believed penning a memoir would be a “cathartic experience” for her daughter.

“It allowed me to identify and really take power in so much of my life and not be ashamed of so many things. I think that Ali is going to experience the same thing. And I think she’s going to bring a sense of understanding to so many other kids that maybe don’t understand muscular dystrophy or that we’re not all made the same and that’s okay,” said the “Teen Mom” personality.

In the E! News interview, Messer also discussed her daughter’s diagnosis and noted that “it is a degenerative progressive disease.”

“We don’t know what the future really looks like. But I know that we’re going to enjoy every single moment now and continue to make memories and make the best of it. I think that she will continue to defy the odds,” said Messer.

Leah Messer Shared Pictures of Her Twins’ 13th Birthday Party

Messer often shares pictures of her daughters with her Instagram followers. For instance, in December 2022, she uploaded several pictures of her twins at their 13th birthday party.

“Ali and Aleeah’s Frozen winter wonderland 13th birthday party was a success!!! 🥳 Bringing their vision to life wouldn’t have been possible without the teamwork of so many. A HUGE shout out to everyone who worked together to make their 13th birthday party so special! It was a night to remember and we will forever be grateful,” read a portion of the post’s caption.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to shower Messer’s twins with well wishes. Some commenters also shared that they believed Ali and Aleeah bore a strong resemblance to their mother.

“They are a spitting image of mama bear ❤ ️,” wrote a commenter.

“I actually thought the one on the left was you then realized you dyed your hair omg she is lit your twin,” added another.

“I always thought Aleeah looked alot like you but omg Ali is your literal twin!!!” shared another person.