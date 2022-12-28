‘Teen Mom’ Wonders If She ‘Was Living a Lie’ After Sudden Breakup

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer confronted her sudden split from Jaylan Mobley at the reunion on December 27.

“I didn’t cheat,” Messer told reunion hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab. “Eventually, he’ll share, but it’s not for me to do.”

“I definitely had questions,” she continued. “I’m so confused. Have we been living a lie for a year and a half?”

The mother-of-three dated Mobley for one year before they became engaged, but the couple called it quits two months after Mobley proposed in Costa Rica. Neither Messer nor Mobley have given a direct reason why they broke up, and Messer claims she “legally cannot speak” about it.

Messer said she signed a document during their property agreement. Mobley purchased a $500,000 West Virginia house in April. Post-split, Mobley moved out and Messer is remaining in the home with her three girls.

The children — 13-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah and 9-year-old Addie — know the reason for the breakup.

“They still want Jay to come around. We still love him,” Messer told Pinsky and Diab. “You can’t change someone, but if you’re not in the place where you know who you are, how am I supposed to have a romantic relationship with you? That doesn’t make sense.”

Pinsky tried to prod answers out of Messer, who hinted that there’s something about Mobley he cannot change.

“How am I supposed to have a romantic relationship with you that doesn’t exist?” she said. “I think Jaylan genuinely loves us… at the capacity that he knows how to love.”

Messer Said She Was In a Good Place

Even though breakups are hard, Messer said she wasn’t going to be a “victim.”

“A breakup sucks. I’m hurt, I’m sad, but I’m also not going to fall victim to my circumstances,” she said at the reunion.

“So I’m gonna move forward,” she continued. “I’m gonna go through the emotions. I’m gonna get through it and at the end of the day I think we all have a story to tell, and it’s on our time to tell our stories.”

Messer said fans “should have empathy” for her ex.

In a tweet after the reunion aired, Messer wrote: “Sometimes it’s not our story to tell…”

Messer’s sister, Victoria, claimed there were “hidden secrets” Mobley was keeping.

Victoria wrote in the comments section on the Teen Mom Fanz Instagram account that Mobley was “drowning” in his rumored deceptions. “TRUTH IS, in reality, his hidden secrets of manipulation and etc… aren’t drowning anyone any more than it is secretly drowning him, which is so sad!” she said.

Mobley Was Accused of Cheating on Messer

Rumors swirled that Mobley had an affair after The Sun published a story with a quote from a source who said Messer “saw material suggesting he was unfaithful.”

Mobley’s rep didn’t deny the allegation. “Jaylan has no additional comment beyond the joint statement provided last week,” they said.

In their breakup statement, Messer and Mobley said they were going to remain friends but walk different paths.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” they said.

“We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” they continued. “So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories as we move forward as friends.”