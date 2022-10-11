Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Breakup Before Wedding

“Teen Mom” fans had just been celebrating a big engagement for a long-time franchise star, and now the couple has already split. Just a couple of months after Leah Messer revealed she was engaged to Jaylan Mobley, the couple confirmed they have already broken up.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Shared a Breakup Statement on Instagram

On October 11, the “Teen Mom” star shocked her fans by sharing a statement on her Instagram page. “While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” the statement read. Mobley and Messer posted it on both of their pages at the same time.

The statement continued, “We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship. So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories as we move forward as friends.” Messer and Mobley shared they would “forever have love and respect for each other,” and they asked “Teen Mom” fans to give them some privacy while they “refocus and transition out of this chapter together.”