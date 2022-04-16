PHOTO: Leah Messer Looks ‘So Sad’ in Uncovered Childhood Pic

Fans of “Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer said the MTV personality looked “so sad” in a resurfaced black-and-white picture posted to Reddit on April 15. The picture featured her two younger siblings, Victoria and Isaac. While Victoria regularly appears in Messer’s segments, Issac has only made a few cameos on “Teen Mom 2.”

It wasn’t immediately clear where the original poster found the image. While Victoria and Isaac Messer smiled brightly for the camera, Leah Messer stared into the lens with an “eerie” stonefaced look, according to some social media users.

“She looks so sad,” one person wrote on Reddit.

“There is sadness in Leah’s eyes,” said a second social media user.

“The pain in Leah’s face is eerie . Poor girl 🥺,” a third person wrote.

Some people suspected the trauma Messer endured during her childhood was what they were seeing in the photo. “Her eyes look like a little girl lost,” they wrote. “Dawn’s parenting of her oldest child was horrible. I despise her.”

What Happened to Messer as a Child?

Messer opened up about her traumatic childhood in her memoir, “Hope Grace & Faith“, which has gotten scores of positive reviews on Amazon. Her book has a nearly five-star rating after receiving more than 5,000 critiques.

Messe alleged in the memoir that she was sexually abused by a teenage babysitter when she was 5 or 6 years old. According to the “Teen Mom 2” star, the alleged abuse went on for months and she never spoke of it until writing her memoir.

“My mom didn’t understand why I screamed every time I went to the babysitter’s house. It was because I was being sexually abused there, and my mom, she didn’t have much support,” she told People.

Messer told Heavy the writing experience was “cathartic.”

“I just feel that I own my story. I really feel that — based on the feedback — it has made a difference in many other people’s lives and that’s what it’s all about for me,” she said in March 2021.

Messer Said Her Mom Forced Her to Have Sex at 13

Messer was 13 years old the first time she had sex. In her memoir, Messer wrote that she was playing spin the bottle with her friends at her house when her mom, Dawn Spears, involved herself in the game.

A boy named Mike spun the bottle and it landed on Messer. Spears then allegedly forced Mike and her daughter into a room to have sex.

“I was laughing, because I thought she was just teasing me, but then she started pushing both of us towards the bedroom I shared with [my sister] Victoria,” Messer wrote, as noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“The next thing I knew I was in the room with Mike and my mom was holding the door shut from the other side so I couldn’t get out. I remember feeling cornered, like a trapped animal,” Messer continued, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “I didn’t want to kiss Mike, much less have sex with him, but that’s exactly what happened.”