Fans Think Leah Messer Looks ‘Hot & Thriving’ in New Photo

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” star Leah Messer, 30, caught the attention of fans on Tuesday, February 7 after she shared a photo of herself posing next to a pole while wearing high heels and latex shorts on her Instagram story.

Messer included an Instagram sticker in the post that read, “Hot mama check-in.”

A fan reshared the image on Reddit and it didn’t take long before fans started sharing their thoughts on Messer’s new look.

“Wow I didn’t know she had such a rockin body. She looks good,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Leah’s hot and thriving 🔥 love that for her,” another user replied.

“Literally the ideal body type in my brain lol,” a third user added.

“She looks SO good,” a fourth user replied.

Fans Think Leah Is Going to Launch an OnlyFans Account

Some fans thought Messer’s recent Instagram post was her way of confirming rumors that she is joining OnlyFans.

“Only Fans? What’s going on? No judgement,” one Reddit user wrote.

“I give her one month before she launches her OF,” another user replied.

According to Complex, OnlyFans, or “OF,” is “a subscription-based social media platform where users can sell and/or purchase original content.”

Rumors that Messer was joining the popular social media platform began to swirl after the “Teen Mom” star shared a photo of herself in a bikini on Instagram alongside a suggestive caption on Sunday, February 5.

“Have you guys looked up my only fans yet?” she wrote in the caption. “JK. Let’s do a poll for my friends tho. The real question is: Are you subscribing?!” She included the angel with the halo emoji and the money emoji.

Since Messer’s Sunday post, “Teen Mom” fans have been speculating if Messer is toying with the idea of joining OnlyFans.

While some fans on Reddit seemed to think Messer’s latex look signified a future OnlyFans career, other fans pointed out that Messer most likely just took a pole dancing class.

“This is probably just a pole dancing class…not that serious guys,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Most definitely a pole class,” another user agreed.

Leah’s ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Star Is an OnlyFans Creator

Messer isn’t the only “Teen Mom” star who has expressed interest in OnlyFans. Messer’s former co-star Jenelle Evans, 31, currently charges fans $20 a month to subscribe to her account.

“Known for being on MTV from 2009-2020. Popular Social Media Influencer on all platforms,” Evans’s OnlyFans bio reads.

According to the U.S Sun, Evans joined the subscription-based platform in May 2022 and has received considerable backlash from fans who claim she is “embarrassing” her children.

Evans has repeatedly defended her involvement with the site on her TikTok account, calling out fans who have criticized her decision.

In a February 2023 TikTok, Evans responded to a fan who claimed she wasn’t a responsible adult because of her OnlyFans account.

Evans responded to the fan, telling her that she didn’t want to sell products to fans and OnlyFans offered her an alternative way to make money.

“There [are] so many fans to make money these days,” Evans said in her response video. “If I want to find a different way to make money, and that [is creating] a spicy site…more power to me.”

