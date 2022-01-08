Leah Messer’s Cryptic Posts Amid Pregnancy Rumors

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer shared a cryptic message after rumors swirled she might be pregnant with her fourth child. The West Virginia resident sparked pregnancy speculation when she shared pictures from her New Year’s Eve celebration with her new boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley.

Messer, 29, posted the message on January 7, 2022, about gratefulness, which was originally shared by yoga teacher and empowerment coach Friederike. The yogi has more than 12,000 followers on Instagram and more than 500 hours of teaching yoga.

It reads:

Slow mornings

Nourishing food

The highs & the lows

Making time for myself

Every sunrise & sunset

My body’s ability to heal

Finding balance in routines

Tears that released heavy emotions

People who were there for me before I asked

Healing practices like yoga, breathwork & meditation

Love for letting me feel what it means to truly be alive

Messer didn’t provide further context about why she chose to post the message.

In separate updates, Messer revealed that her sister — Victoria Messer — would be reuniting with her fiancee, Costa Rican native Royer Rodriguez. The couple met when the Messer siblings went to Costa Rica for vacation. They share 1-year-old son Cai together.

Messer has three daughters. She shares 12-year-old twins — Ali and Aleeah — with her first husband Corey Simms; and she shares her 8-year-old daughter, Addie, with her second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Messer Seemingly Slammed Pregnancy Speculation

The “Teen Mom 2” star seemed to blast viewers who accused her of being pregnant after she posted New Year photos with Mobley.

On January 2, 2022, Messer shared a screenshot of a menstruation app that showed she was on the sixth day of her period and her chance of getting pregnant was low.

“Some of y’all’s comments are disrespectful af!” she wrote, sharing a blood drop emoji.

Fans on Reddit supporter Messer.

“Wow women have tummys who’d have known,” one person wrote.

“I mean, people do suspect pregnancy just because a woman doesn’t have a flat stomach all the time and it’s gross,” said one of the most popular comments. “It’s hella toxic and I wish people would stop it 👉🏼”

“People are really asking Leah if she’s pregnant bc her tummy isn’t 100% flat in a tight dress 🥴🤦🏾‍♀️,” another top response read.

Messer Has Battled Gossip Before

Fans suspecting that Messer was pregnant isn’t the only time the “Teen Mom 2” star has had to deal with gossip. She’s also been accused of looking “unrecognizable” in some of the photos she posts to Instagram.

Both times Messer posted pictures of herself to her Story and seemingly used a filter that exaggerated her features.

Messer shared a cryptic quote after the backlash that seemed to hit back at her fans. “You don’t have to prove anything to anyone, ever,” she shared on Instagram Stories. “Make your movies, keep your focus, continue to build.”

In another post, she held up a peace sign and wrote “MOOD! Unrecognizable.” The mother-of-three used a tongue-out emoji and a peace sign emoji.

Messer similarly shut down speculation about her second husband being upset about her boyfriend’s relationship with their daughter after Mobley attended Addie’s Christmas play.

