Leah Messer Responds to Ex Being ‘Furious’ With Her New Boyfriend

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer broke her silence after rumors emerged that her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, was “furious” with her new boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, being involved in her daughter Addie’s life.

Calvert, 32, and Messer, 29, were married from 2012 to 2015. In August 2021, Messer went public with her new relationship.

The erroneous gossip involving Mobley, 25, and Calvert was first posted by the Instagram account Teen Mom Fanz, but has since been deleted. The post, however, has not been scrubbed from the internet entirely. It still lives on Reddit.

In a comment that has since been deleted, Messer said the alleged interaction never went down. “I can only speak for myself, but this never happened,” she wrote, per The Sun. “Jeremy and Jaylan have had great conversations and knew about each other prior to him meeting Addie.”

Messer maintained that everyone involved in “good” and that Calvert wants Mobley to be included in Addie’s life.

“Jeremy recently informed Jaylan that if there was anyone that was involved with his child he would want it to be him because his daughter loves Jay so much and he wants her to be happy,” Messer added. “Jeremy even asked Jay to do her baking event at school when Addie asked if he could. I’m not sure who your source is or what’s going on Snapchat (I’m too busy), but we’re good and Addie is very happy!”

Messer has two more daughters — 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah — who she shares with first husband Corey Simms.

What Was the Rumor?

According to the post from Teen Mom Fanz that still resides on Reddit, a “source” told the fan page that Calvert was “one of the last people to know” about Messer’s new relationship and “wasn’t happy.

The anonymous person then claimed “race” was involved in Calvert’s reaction.

“‘He won’t admit that it’s about race but it is,’” the fan count claimed, citing their source. “[It is] ‘no surprise that Jeremy had a problem with Leah’s new man. Jeremy is a known racist.’”

“Also, according to the source, Jeremy made it known that he was NOT okay with Jaylan staying under the same roof as his. Daughter, Addie,” Teen Mom Fanz added.

The page claimed the “verbal altercation” went down between Messer and Calvert in the summer 2021 but added they are on better terms now.

Mobley Went to Addie’s Christmas Performance

Fans began to debate about Mobley’s involvement in Addie’s life after Messer thanked him for attending her youngest child’s Christmas performance. Ali had her first band concert on the same day so Messer went to the musical event while Mobley went to Addie’s holiday show.

“Thank you, @jaylan_mobley… Thank you for loving us the way you do,” Messer, 29, began the December 15 post. “Thank you for showing up and sending me photos/videos of Addie’s Xmas performance while I was at Ali’s first band concert.”

“After working all day and driving a total of four hours, you wanted to be there,” she continued. “You didn’t want to miss her performance for anything. We love you so much, and we’re so grateful to have you. You’re honestly the best, we are so lucky, & ilysm!!”

