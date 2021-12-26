Leah Messer Blasted for Posting ‘Unrecognizable’ Selfie

“Teen Mom” fans ripped Leah Messer after she shared an “unrecognizable” photo of herself on Instagram. The picture included her new boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley.

Messer, 29, didn’t write a caption for the picture posted on Christmas Eve. She puckered her lips and showed she was listening to “Officially Christmas” by Dan + Shay. The “Teen Mom 2” star panned the camera toward Mobley, who was wearing a matching Christmas sweater.

Once screenshots of the images were posted to Reddit, a majority of fans suspected Messer had used a filter to alter her appearance.

“That filter makes her unrecognizable,” read one of the most popular comments. “She doesn’t need a filter.”

“Whose face did she borrow for this pic cause that ain’t hers,” another top response read.

Some people remarked that Messer looked alien. “These filters are getting out of control. They don’t even look like actual humans anymore,” they said.

Messer Has Been Accused of Looking ‘Unrecognizable’ Before

The Christmas Eve discussion about Messer’s appearance isn’t the first time fans suspected the “Teen Mom 2” star didn’t look like herself. A similar discussion bubbled in October 2021 when Messer shared a picture that seemed off to fans.

The post — which has since been deleted from Instagram — showed Messer draping her arm over her head.

“Eagerly waiting for this #Adele album to drop like… 👆🏼🎶 Is it just me? 🙉👀 #EasyOnMe,” she captioned the picture.

Though Mobley and some of her “Teen Mom” co-stars praised Messer in the picture, fans suspected she used an app like FaceTune to alter her appearance.

After the backlash, Messer shared a cryptic quote that seemed to hit back at her fans. “You don’t have to prove anything to anyone, ever,” she shared on Instagram Stories. “Make your movies, keep your focus, continue to build.”

In a subsequent post, she held up a peace sign and wrote “MOOD! Unrecognizable.” She included a tongue-out emoji and a peace sign emoji.

Messer Faced Criticism Over Mobley’s Involvement in Her Daughters’ Lives

Messer came under fire when she revealed that Mobley attended one of her daughter’s events by himself.

Messer has three daughters: 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah — who she shares with first husband Corey Simms — and 8-year-old Addie, who is from her marriage to her second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Since Ali had her first band concert on the same day that Addie had her Christmas play, Mobley attended the theater event while Messer went to the concert.

Messer took to Instagram to share her gratitude.

“Thank you, @jaylan_mobley… Thank you for loving us the way you do,” the West Virginia native said. “Thank you for showing up and sending me photos/videos of Addie’s Xmas performance while I was at Ali’s first band concert.”

“After working all day and driving a total of four hours, you wanted to be there,” she continued. “You didn’t want to miss her performance for anything. We love you so much, and we’re so grateful to have you. You’re honestly the best, we are so lucky, & ilysm!!”

Rumors swirled that Calvert was upset with Mobley, though Messer later denied the allegations.

“I can only speak for myself, but this never happened,” she wrote, per The Sun. “Jeremy and Jaylan have had great conversations and knew about each other prior to him meeting Addie.”

“Jeremy recently informed Jaylan that if there was anyone that was involved with his child he would want it to be him because his daughter loves Jay so much and he wants her to be happy,” Messer added.

READ NEXT: Leah Messer Responds to Ex Being ‘Furious’ With Her New Boyfriend