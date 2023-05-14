Leah Messer Splits Fans With Latest Food Review

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Leah Messer took part in a popular social media trend when she shared May 12 Instagram video of her and her family members reviewing Crumbl Cookies, a franchise that began in 2017 and exploded in popularity in the years since, thanks in part to a strong TikTok following and fanbase who frequently post reviews of the rotating flavors.

“I’m going to need you guys to explain this Crumbl Cookies hype to me,” Messer said in the start of her video, with her 10-year-old daughter Adalynn in the background saying “Disgusting. Too rich. Too much icing, and too much sugar. Looks good.”

All this was said before Messer and her daughters had their first bite of the cookies. Messer’s 13-year-old daughter Aliannah chimed in from the background with higher hopes, saying she had a friend recently rave about them, while Aliannah’s twin sister Aleeah was with Messer’s sister Victoria waiting in the line (“forever long” according to Messer) to buy the cookies.

Leah Messer Shares Cookie Review Online

Aleeah and Victoria returned with six cookies, three Pink Velvet flavored (topped with cream cheese frosting and cake crumbs), and three Nutella flavored (topped with Nutella and chopped hazelnuts).

When the time came to try them out, Messer took a big bite of the Nutella cookie and said, “It’s good, a little messy,” and added in her post’s caption, “We had Crumbl Cookies for the first time yesterday and we vote that they are worth the hype you all! 😋 What do you guys think?” which prompted many fans to chime in with their opinions on the much-hyped treats.

“I never liked them lol they always look really good but I feel like they are so sweet!” Messer’s “Teen Mom” co-star Jade Cline commented, with Messer agreeing that “they were veryyyyy sweeet 😂”.

“They have a cornbread flavor that isn’t as sweet and you get it warmed, and oh my!” another user wrote, though Messer was not open to this idea, responding, “wait what? Someone tag Corey 😂😂😂 #idontwantnocornbread,” in reference to a throwback “Teen Mom” moment where Leah was fighting with Aliannah and Aleeah’s father Corey Simms (her now-ex-husband) after cheating on him. Messer made an anniversary cake during the scene, which Simms mistook for cornbread, saying, “I don’t want no cornbread right now,” as she iced the cake in chocolate frosting and wrote “Happy 1 Year. I ❤️ You” in red frosting.

Fans were divided in their opinions of the cookies, with naysayers’ comments including, “I wasn’t a fan. I feel like they aren’t ever cooked enough,” and supporters’ messages including, “We just tried them last weekend and we thought they were awesome!”.

Messer’s sister Victoria was a big fan, commenting, “I’m a fan of them! Give me all the sweetness! 🙌” with her husband Royer adding, “l wish 🤞 you give one you eat all 😢”.

Leah Messer Goes to Local Celebrity Dance Competition

Messer has posted quite a bit of her quality time with Victoria and Royer on social media lately, including a night out at a Charleston, West Virginia dance competition. “We had a blast with family and friends celebrating all of the dancers at Charleston’s Dancing With The Stars season ✌️🏼 event! Congrats to everyone that put in the dedication and hard work to raise funds for such a great cause and help support our local community! 💃🏻🪩”.

The “Dancing With the Stars” event benefitted United Way of Central West Virginia, a charity organization which aims to “improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community”.

