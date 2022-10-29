Leah Messer Owes More Than $450K in Unpaid Taxes: Report

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer is facing more drama. The West Virginia native split from her ex-fiance, Jaylan Mobley, in October after a year of dating.

Now, The Sun discovered Messer owes over $450,000 in unpaid taxes.

“There is a federal tax lien that was recorded on January 7 of 2020 in the amount of $448,261.35,” a clerk from Kanawha County, West Virginia, told The Sun. “There’s no release on that.”

That’s not all. Messer has a state tax lien of more than $9,000 as of June 27, the clerk told The Sun.

Messer didn’t immediately respond to The Sun’s request for comment about her outstanding debts.

There’s been some confusion around the house. When it was first purchased, Mobley said he bought the home for Messer. Then, In Touch Weekly discovered Messer’s name wasn’t on the deed for the $500,000 home.

Before her breakup, Messer told MTV cameras she wasn’t concerned about the situation with the house. She said she trusted her partner and knew that her name could be included on the legal documents if she wanted it that way.

“If I really wanted to be on the loan, I could just say, hey, let’s meet with an attorney and let’s handle this out. But I feel confident in our relationship,” she said. “Sometimes you just go to ignore the s*** and keep growing, keep moving forward and I know that that’s what we’ll do.”

Mobley Moved Out of Their Home

Days after they announced their split, TMZ caught photos of Mobley moving out of the home he purchased.

Mobley took some of his property — and some furniture items — into an apartment that’s 45-minutes away from the house, TMZ reported.

Messer and her three daughters — 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah and 9-year-old Addie — will stay in the home, TMZ reported.

To date, the MTV star hasn’t revealed what caused the split.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” Mobley and Messer said in a joint statement. “We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship.”

Messer Didn’t Cheat With Her Ex-Boyfriend

The reason behind her split from her husbands — Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert — involved her ex-boyfriend, Robbie Kidd. When fans found out that Messer and Mobley were no longer together, they wondered if Kidd was behind the breakup again.

But Kidd put the rumors to rest, telling Heavy he hasn’t spoken to Messer in more than 10 years.

A thread on Reddit about the gossip garnered more than 2,300 upvotes, but Kidd isnt’ worried about the speculation.

“None of it bothers me,” he told Heavy. “I didn’t even know my name was still a thing until the new drama happened with Leah.”

“I’m not concerned with what people I’ll more than likely never even pass on the street think of me,” he added.

In a candid moment, Kidd told Reddit users that he hooked up with Messer while she was married because he was a “horny little bastard” and the “Teen Mom” star was his first love.