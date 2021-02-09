Leah Messer Reveals ‘Surprise’ Update With Jeremy Calvert

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer revealed a “surprise” update with Jeremy Calvert. Fans of the former couple have long wished they would reconnect, but the shock Leah shared wasn’t about her potentially reconnecting with her husband. Instead, Jeremy surprised their daughter Addie for her 8th birthday by coming home from work early. Jeremy works as a pipeline engineer, traveling throughout the country to repair, maintain and build new pipelines, as noted by Bustle.

Leah posted a photo of Addie crying in her father’s arms on her daughter’s Instagram page. “Daddy surprised me and came home for my bday! 😭😍 I missed him so much,” she wrote on February 7. “I’m a big-time Daddy’s girl.”

Leah then posted the same photo to her Instagram story. “The pipelines might have her daddy, but she’ll always have his heart,” the mother-of-three wrote, according to Teen Mom Talk.

Leah threw Addie a unicorn-themed party, according to The Sun.

Leah Doesn’t Think She & Jeremy Will Get Back Together

Leah is often asked about getting back together with Jeremy, but she doesn’t think they’ll ever have a romantic relationship again.

“I definitely get this all of the time,” she told Heavy. “Jeremy and I are in different places in our lives. We do our absolute best to be the role models that Adalynn deserves, and I don’t see that evolving into anything beyond Adalynn Calvert’s parents.”

Teen Mom OG Gary Shirley recently suggested that ex-girlfriend Amber Portwood move into a modular home on his property so she could help co-parent their daughter 12-year-old daughter. It might be unconventional, but Leah was neither for or opposed to leaving closer to her ex-husbands, Jeremy and Cory Simms. While Jeremy is the father of Addie, Cory and Leah share 10-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah Grace together.

“I’m not opposed to it but nor would I prefer to live with Corey or Jeremy,” she said. “I enjoy my own personal space.”

How Parenting for Leah Has Changed

Parenting three girls that are approaching their tween years is a different type of experience.

“Our conversations are def different from what they used to be. I want to keep an open dialogue with my daughters as they enter their teens,” Leah said. “I want them to always feel safe and protected. They have lots of questions and I want them to know they can always come to me about anything and everything. We talk about all of the incredible things that a women’s body does and can do.”

She added: “Nothing prepares you from your children going from calling you Mom to bro!”

During Season 10 of Teen Mom 2, Leah said she was getting ready to talk to her girls about sex. She remembered being 13 the first time she had intercourse after she was pressured by her mother, Dawn Spears.

“I want them to know everything and know what happens,” she told her friend. “It’s confusing. I didn’t know anything.”

In her new memoir Hope, Grace & Faith, Leah wrote that her mother locked her in a room with another boy while they were playing spin the bottle. “I remember feeling cornered, like a trapped animal,” the West Virginia native penned. “I didn’t want to kiss Mike, much less have sex with him, but that’s exactly what happened.”

READ NEXT: Leah Messer Says She Was Sexually Abused as a Child