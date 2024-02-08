Leah Messer’s Twins Celebrate Academic Achievements

“Teen Mom” alum Leah Messer’s 14-year-old twins, Aliannah Hope “Ali” and Aleeah Grace “Gracie,” whom she shares with her ex-husband Corey Simms, have reason to celebrate.

According to The U.S. Sun, Simms’ father shared his pride for his grandchildren with his Instagram followers. The two Instagram photos, uploaded on January 27, showed Ali and Gracie celebrating becoming members of the National Junior Honor Society. Messer’s daughters marked their academic achievements by visiting a restaurant with some of their family members, including their 8-year-old half-sister, Remi.

“Celebrating Gracie and Ali’s induction into the National Junior Honor Society! So proud!” read the caption of the post.

Leah Messer’s Daughters Participate in Horseback Riding

On top of being committed to their studies, Ali, Gracie, and their younger sister, Adalynn Faith, are horseback riders. On November 3, 2023, Messer uploaded an Instagram post that showed her three daughters at the National Academy Championship Horse Show.

Several fans took to the post’s comments section to share they believe the “Teen Mom” star and her daughters looked very similar.

“Your girls are adorable.. just like mom. How did they get so grown? I remember when you were pregnant w the twins,” wrote a commenter.

“With Ali’s hair straightened, she really is identical to her mother. Far more than her sisters. Particularly, her twin. It’s absolutely crazy on how DNA works,” added another.

“@leahmesser your girls look so much like you! Especially Aliannah in this post with her hair straightened. Love watching your amazing relationship with your daughters as they grow,” stated another.

Leah Messer Discussed Ali’s Battle With Muscular Dystrophy in September 2023

During a September 2023 interview with E! News, Messer stated that Ali’s equine-assisted therapy has helped better her health. As fans are aware, Ali has Tintin Myotonic muscular dystrophy.

Messer also noted that Ali expressed interest in penning a memoir. The mother of three, who wrote a 2020 memoir titled “Hope, Grace & Faith,” shared that she was supportive of her daughter sharing her story.

“I think she’s going to bring a sense of understanding to so many other kids that maybe don’t understand muscular dystrophy or that we’re not all made the same and that’s okay,” said Messer.

The MTV star also stated that she “remains hopeful” about her daughter’s health.

“Muscular dystrophy, it is a degenerative progressive disease. So we don’t know what the future really looks like. But I know that we’re going to enjoy every single moment now and continue to make memories and make the best of it. I think that she will continue to defy the odds,” said the reality television personality.

Messer has been vocal about muscular dystrophy since her daughter’s 2014 diagnosis. For instance, in a September 2023 Instagram post, the MTV personality reminded her followers “September is National #MuscularDystrophy awareness month!” In the caption of the post, she shared some facts about the disease, including that it is genetic and comes in “many forms.”

“NO CURE or treatment exists for MOST forms of muscular dystrophy including LGMD (Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy) although promising research/gene therapy is being carried out which gives hope to many individuals,” continued Messer in the post’s caption.