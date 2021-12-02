PHOTO: Fans Say Maci Bookout Is ‘Aging Like Bananas’

“Teen Mom OG” star Maci Bookout faced criticism from fans who claimed she was aging poorly after they saw a picture from the reunion.

Bookout sat down for a chat with “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant” star Brianna Jaramillo at the reunion, where she offered the younger MTV personality advice about her relationship with her mother.

A photo of Jaramillo, 22, and Bookout, 30, was posted to the fan account Teen Mom Shade Room, which is where a discussion about Bookout’s appearance went down.

“WTH is wrong with maci’s face? Smh that ain’t it,” one person wrote. “Maci looks fkn old she aged bad,” an Instagram user echoed.

“They both aging like bananas,” said a critic. “Maci aging like milk,” a second social media user agreed.

Some people speculated Bookout had artificially altered her face. “Did somebody have their lips done?” they said.

If Bookout has had any injections to her face she’s keeping it private. The “Teen Mom OG” star hasn’t addressed rumors that she had any fillers.

In the past, Bookout admitted to using Botox. When fans wondered about her looks in October 2020, she said, per The Sun: “It’s a Snapchat filter but I do like my Botox.”

The Sun also claimed there were rumors Bookout had a breast augmentation, though the Tennessee native didn’t speak publicly about that.

Bookout Tells Jaramillo Her Mother Is In Her Corner

Jaramillo had a tough season on “Young & Pregnant,” where she battled with her own mother, Jessica Garza. Seeing a montage of her fights with her mother was hard for Jaramillo to watch.

“I’m not watching this season. I’m not ready to go through it again and watching that just sucks,” she said.

When host Dr. Drew Pinsky asked Jaramillo to clarify what bothered her about the clip, she said “fighting with my mom.”

“I don’t think a lot of what I said and everything that happened was not toward her,” the “Young & Pregnant” star confessed. “I went through a relationship that was not good in any way and I was like constantly fighting with him, therefore I was always on edge.”

Jaramillo was dating a man known as Briggs, but she hid from MTV cameras that he had cheated on her.

“I was so exhausted mentally, emotionally, and physically of trying so hard for a relationship that when you’re doing it by yourself — that when it came to fighting with anyone else — it’s kinda like I just snapped and it wasn’t even like a conversation,” she said. “I was just going off for no reason.”

Bookout Offered Advice to Jaramillo

Bookout said she was happy that Jaramillo regretted the way some of her interactions with Garza went down.

Moving forward, Bookout encouraged the “Young & Pregnant” star to set up some guard rails with her mother.

“I’m glad you said what you said about your mom, but I can also see your frustration with what you were saying,” the mother-of-three said during their chat. “Just in that clip.”

“And honestly, I was just thinking, like just set boundaries with her,” she continued. “Like, she’s clearly is the one in your corner.”

