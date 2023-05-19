Maci Bookout Announces the End of a Chapter

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Maci Bookout revealed that her family is moving on to a new chapter of their own. Bookout shared a May 18 post to her Instagram page celebrating the middle school graduation of her oldest son, 14-year-old Bentley Edwards.

“And just like that the chapter of middle school ends. So proud of you Benny, your next chapter is going to be amazing… find joy in the journey! 😎 💙” Bookout captioned the post, which featured Bentley decked out in a blue suit with a flower on his lapel and sunglasses covering his face. He is standing and smiling with his entire family, including his mother, step-father Taylor McKinney, and younger half-siblings, 7-year-old Jayde and 6-year-old Maverick.

Fans React to Bentley Moving on to High School

Fans of “Teen Mom” were blown away to see Bentley entering high school, as many remember he was the first baby born on “16 and Pregnant”, as Maci’s pregnancy was followed in the first episode when the series premiered in June 2009.

“Nooo stop making me feel old. There is no way my internet nephew is going to high school 😭” one user commented.

“Out Inter nephew is going to high school y’all 😢 so proud of you Bentley! Watching you grow into an incredible young man ❤️” another user wrote.

“THERE IS NO WAY IN THE WORLD. Bentley is NOT going to high school. Nope. That means I’m OLD. N im to hot to be old. He growing faster than my plants. 😂 😂” a third fan added.

“what a pleasure it has been watching him grow into such a fine young man. so proud of you B 🤍” a fourth fan commented.

Bentley is only two years away from being the age his mother was when she was pregnant with him during her “16 and Pregnant” appearance. Her episode showcased her transition from cheerleader, overachiever, and dirtbike-rider to a young mother trying to navigate co-parenting her young son with her now-ex Ryan Edwards amidst the ups and downs of their relationship.

Bentley Was Introduced as the Son of Taylor McKinney at a Recent Baseball Game

Bookout is no longer with Bentley’s father, Edwards, who was arrested multiple times in 2023, ending up with a prison sentence of just under one year. Bookout shared multiple posts of Bentley around Edwards’ arrests and sentencing, which gave fans a chance to send him messages of support in her comment section during the uncertainty about his father’s future. Fans noticed, however, that one post showed Bentley embracing another father figure in his life, his step-father.

“Bentley Edwards. Bentley is the son of Maci and Taylor McKinney,” a game announcer can be heard saying during Bentley’s introduction at his 8th-grade night baseball game, per Bookout’s Instagram, notably leaving Edwards out of the introduction.

“When the announcer said he’s the son of Maci and Taylor I started bawling,” one fan commented, sharing a sentiment that many others echoed in their comment-section messages.

READ NEXT: Leah Messer Shares Update From Daughter Aliannah’s Doctor’s Appointment