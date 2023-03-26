‘Teen Mom’ Fans React to Childhood Photo of Maci Bookout

A Reddit user caught the attention of “Teen Mom” fans on Sunday, March 26 after they shared a throwback photo of Maci Bookout on the discussion site.

“Cast childhood photos,” the user titled the post, which included fifteen throwback photos of “Teen Mom” stars. The post generated over 200 replies on Reddit, many of which were about Maci.

Fans React to Throwback Photo of Maci

Fans could not get over Maci’s childhood photo and replied to the post stating that the MTV star looked “the same” years later.

“The last one of Maci made me crack up [because] she has the exact same lil hairstyle 😂❤️,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Oh my god Maci!!!!!! She’s so cute and looks 99.9% the same,” a second user replied.

“Baby Maci is so stinking cute,” a third user added.

“How does Maci look exactly like Maci but just with a small head?! 🤣,” a fourth user asked.

“Maci was so cute lol, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone have the exact same hairstyle as a small child as they did as an adult 🤣🤣,” a fifth user chimed in.

Some fans joked that Maci looked older in her throwback photo than she does now.

“Has Maci been Benjamin Buttoning?” a sixth user wrote, referring to the 2008 movie “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” where the lead character Benjamin, played by Brad Pitt, ages in reverse.

“Why does Maci more like 70 than 7? 😭,” a seventh user wrote.

You can see all the throwback photos HERE.

Maci’s ‘Teen Mom’ Journey

Fans were first introduced to Maci when she made her reality TV debut on the MTV show “16 and Pregnant” in 2009. At the time, Maci was pregnant with her eldest son, Bentley, whom she shares with her high school boyfriend, Ryan Edwards. Maci gave birth to Bentley on October 27, 2008 and accepted a proposal from Ryan Edwards not long after. However, the two never made it down the aisle. Their breakup was shown on the first season of the “16 and Pregnant” spinoff “Teen Mom,” which premiered in December 2009.

Maci spoke about her and Ryan’s breakup in her 2017 book “I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof.” The “Teen Mom” star called the split “painful” and admitted she ignored red flags in the relationship.

“My most painful breakup was one where, because I had so much invested in the relationship, I convinced myself that I needed to make it work and ignored a lot of red flags,” she wrote, Us Weekly reported. “It was my second love, and my most toxic relationship. When it finally ended it was painful, but I also felt a sense of relief that the relationship was over.”

Maci joined the “Teen Mom” cast after appearing on “16 and Pregnant.” The show initially followed four “16 and Pregnant” alums (Maci, Catelynn Lowell, Farrah Abraham, and Amber Portwood) as they navigated life as young moms. In 2015, the show was rebranded as “Teen Mom: OG.” The show allowed fans to follow the “16 and Pregnant” fan favorites into adulthood.

In 2022, Maci joined the cast of the “Teen Mom” spinoff “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” That same year she joined the cast of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” which combined the casts of “Teen Mom: OG” and “Teen Mom 2.”