Maci Bookout Shares Cryptic Quote After Her Ex Ryan Edwards Is Arrested

Maci Bookout’s ex Ryan Edwards, with whom she shares fourteen-year-old son Bentley, made headlines on March 1 after he was arrested in Tennessee on charges of “stalking” and “violation of an order of protection,” according to a March 1 press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department.

On the day of Ryan’s arrest, Maci shared a post on Instagram that caught the attention of fans. The “Teen Mom” star shared a cryptic quote that fans suspected was a response to Ryan’s recent arrest.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maci Shares Cryptic Quote on Instagram

On March 1, Maci took to Instagram to share an inspiring quote with her followers.

“If you absolutely must talk about them, talk about them to God; make it a matter of prayer,” the quote read.

Maci captioned the post with three prayer emojis.

The “16 and Pregnant” alum did not reveal if the post was about her ex’s recent arrest but fans on Reddit thought the timing was notable.

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of Maci’s March 1 Instagram post alongside the title, “Maci’s Reaction (?)”

Fans speculated about the intent behind the cryptic quote in the replies. Many fans thought Maci’s response was more directed toward her and Ryan’s son, Bentley.

“Could she also be considering Bentley here?” one Reddit user wrote. “Poor guy has a family that cannot keep this a little quieter. Wonder what it feels like to have the entire world know all this personal crap about your dad. Poor Bentley.”

“I’m thinking that she’s worried about the effect this is having on Bentley,” a second user suggested.

“I agree. I feel so bad for Bentley,” a third replied.

Where Does Ryan Stand With Maci & Bentley?

Fans were first introduced to Maci and Ryan on the hit MTV show “16 and Pregnant” in 2009. Since then, fans have watched the former couple struggle to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship on “Teen Mom OG” and its subsequent spinoffs.

In December 2022, Maci gave fans an update on Ryan’s relationship with their son Bentley during the “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” reunion.

“Is Bentley going over to see Ryan?” host Dr. Drew Pinsky asked.

Maci and her husband Taylor McKinney shook their heads “no” in response.

However, one month later, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, who serves as a life coach for the women on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” revealed in a January 2023 interview with the U.S Sun that fans will be “in awe” of Ryan’s relationship with Bentley and Maci in season two of the spinoff.

“I have to say the most growth would have to go to Maci, Ryan and [their 14-year-old son] Bentley,” she told the outlet in January.

“You know, they haven’t been able to co-parent for years and they’ve been on non-speaking terms,” she said. “Bentley has been at the short end of the stick, not really receiving a healthy co-parenting relationship.”

She added, “Maci and Ryan, without giving away too much, they were able to really come to a really beautiful co-parenting medium.”

Season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard time on MTV.

