Maci Bookout Mourns Family Member’s Death

“Teen Mom OG” star Maci Bookout mourned the loss of someone close to her, her grandfather.

“’There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains.’ 🤍 Fly High Papaw,” Bookout tweeted. “I know you’ll have my fishing pole ready for me when we meet again.🙏💫🎣.”

Bookout didn’t provide any further details about her grandfather’s passing.

Bookout, 30, began her stint on MTV in June 2009 when she appeared on an episode of “16 & Pregnant.” She was later promoted to “Teen Mom,” where cameras followed Bookout as she tried to navigate her relationship with then-boyfriend Ryan Edwards. The former couple shares a 13-year-old son, Bentley.

After trying to make things work, and even getting engaged and starting to plan a wedding, Bookout called off the marriage.

Bookout Isn’t on Speaking Terms With Her Ex

Fans haven’t been able to keep up with Edwards or his family since they were fired from “Teen Mom OG” after sparring with Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney.

Since then, Bookout revealed on the premiere episode of “Family Reunion,” a “Teen Mom” spinoff, that she hasn’t kept in contact with her ex.

“Ryan is my oldest son’s biological father,” she told MTV cameras. “I couldn’t tell you the last time I spoke to him.”

“Right now, we honestly don’t have any real communication or relationship with them,” she added to E! News. “As far as Jen and Larry go [Ryan’s parents], I’m not sure if that will change or will not change. I just know how I feel. I don’t want it to be forced.”

Bookout also has two more children — 6-year-old Jayde and 5-year-old Maverick — whom she shares with McKinney.

Being in the public eye since she was a teenager also means people constantly speculating about her potentially being pregnant again. Bookout joked that she would have had dozens of children by now if all the pregnancy rumors were true.

“Honestly, I just laugh at it now, but at the same time, I’m like, how, at this point, I would have like 56 kids, I think,” she said to co-star Leah Messer on “Family Reunion.”

Messer also faces scrutiny about potentially being pregnant. This has become especially true since she started dating her current boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley.

Bookout Worries She’s ‘Not Enough’

The cast members appearing on “Family Reunion” agreed to participate in fun activities and group therapy.

In one of their first exercises with life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, who is hosting the series, Bryant asked the participants to yell out “something that represents what we have been harvesting and we’ve been holding in within ourselves.”

When it was Bookout’s term to scream, she wasn’t sure if she would be able to go through with the exercise. After some coaxing from Bryant, she yelled: “I am not enough.”

Bryant encouraged Bookout to explain what she meant by “not enough.”

“I don’t know,” Bookout answered, with tears starting to stream down her face. “I’ve been chasing it my whole life — acceptance. When I realized that I found confidence in taking care of everyone else.”

“Make sure everyone else is okay and when you’re s*** gets real, go away,” she said. “Run.”

But Bookout doesn’t want to feel like that forever. She vowed to start putting herself first “right now.”

READ NEXT: Maci Bookout Gives Update on Communication With Ex Ryan Edwards