Maci Bookout Gives Update on Communication With Ex Ryan Edwards

MTV star Maci Bookout updated fans on her current relationship with ex Ryan Edwards during the “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” premiere, which aired on January 11, 2022.

Bookout and Edwards have had a tumultuous relationship mainly due to Edwards’s struggles with substance abuse. The former couple shares a 13-year-old son, Bentley, together.

During the reunion episode, Bookout revealed that she’s not in contact with Edwards.

“I couldn’t tell you the last time I spoke to him,” she told Dr.Drew.

According to the Sun, Edwards is also not in contact with his son, Bentley, due to his struggles with addiction.

Maci Shares Details on Her Relationship With Ryan

In a September 2021 exclusive interview with E! News, Maci opened up about her relationship with her ex.

“Teen Mom” fans have watched Maci struggle to maintain a healthy relationship with Ryan over the years. The two’s volatile relationship has been well documented on the show, and according to Maci, the relationship has not improved.

The “16 and Pregnant” alum told E! News that the relationship between her and son Bentley’s paternal family is complicated.

“Right now, we honestly don’t have any real communication or relationship with them,” she told the outlet. “As far as Jen and Larry go [Ryan’s parents], I’m not sure if that will change or will not change. I just know how I feel. I don’t want it to be forced.”

Maci’s relationship with Ryan’s parents took a turn for the worse in the Spring of 2021 during the “Teen Mom: Reunion” episode, which aired in April of that year.

The Tennessee native sat down with Ryan’s parents to discuss her fractured relationship with their son. According to E! News, the conversation became tense when the topic of protecting Maci and Ryan’s child, Bentley, arose.

“You know we’re caught in the middle,” Ryan’s mother, Jen Edwards, said in the episode. “You know how much we love Bentley and you know how much we want to support Ryan in his recovery and it’s so hard.”

The conversation became even more heated after Ryan’s father, Larry Edwards, started questioning Maci’s motives which prompted Maci’s husband, Taylor McKinney, to step in to defend his wife.

Taylor called out Jen and Larry for forcing Bentley to have a relationship with his father, Ryan.

“When you’re forcing him, when y’all are showing up to something and you’re telling him, ‘Go over there and give your dad a hug. Go take a picture with your dad.’ Bentley is a child,” Taylor said in the reunion episode. “Stop forcing a relationship on a child.”

Maci Opens up About Her Relationship With Taylor

Maci opened up to E! News in September 2021 about her relationship with her husband, Taylor McKinney. The couple has two kids together, Jayde, 6, and Maverick, 5. Plus, Bentley, 13.

The “Teen Mom” star told E! News that she and Taylor are working on prioritizing their relationship despite their hectic schedules.

“We’re really just looking for help on navigating this chapter or this stage of our marriage in life and how to find ways to stay connected even when we’re all over the place,” she told the outlet. “We just don’t want to look back in five or 10 years and be like, ‘Man, we really did not put any effort into continuing to like, get to know each other as the people we’re becoming and stuff like that.”