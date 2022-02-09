David Eason Blasts Leah Messer With ‘Baby Bump’ Story

“Teen Mom” alum David Eason had harsh words for Leah Messer.

Eason — who is married to Messer’s former co-star, Jenelle Evans — called Messer a “loser” on Facebook.

He shared a story from Celebuzz that talked about Messer possibly having a “baby bump.”

Between sharing a dubious pregnancy story and calling Messer a “loser” on Facebook, Eason’s post garnered over 100 reactions and more than 300 comments from social media users.

Most people who wrote left messages under the post were not pleased with Evans’ husband.

“Thank you so much for blowing up this post. This is how I feed my family and pay my bills,” Eason wrote.

“Why? Cuz she has a job?” one fan asked. “Or is it because she has custody of ALL her kids?”

“She ain’t never worked a day in her life,” Eason said.

“At least he’s not ruining that teen mom paycheck for her, unlike some people …🤷🏻‍♀️,” one person wrote, presumably talking about Messer’s boyfriend. (Evans and Eason were fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2019 after he shot and killed Evans’ dog, a French bulldog named Nugget).

“No she’s just reportedly neglected he children and locked her cat in a hot car,” Eason fired back, likely referring to an incident with Messer that dates back to 2016.

Messer Is Not Pregnant

Since getting together with boyfriend Jaylan Mobley in August 2022, Messer has been subjected to pregnancy rumors.

She has dismantled them regularly. “Some of y’all’s comments are disrespectful af,” she wrote on Instagram in January 2022.

In March 2021, Messer created a TikTok where she again slammed rumors she was pregnant. “It’s thirsty Thursday and I’m not pregnant, cheers 🥂,” she captioned the video.

Messer, 29, is the mother of three girls. She shares 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah with her first husband, Corey Simms, and a 9-year-old daughter, Addie, with her second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Messer Said Mobley Is ‘Absolutely Perfect’

Messer said Mobley was everything she was looking for in a partner.

“He’s like absolutely perfect. I’m not going to lie,” she continued. “He’s just every quality that I wanted in someone,” she told E! News. “The way that he is with my kids, I don’t know if there’s ever going to be another because he’s just great.”

“The chemistry is there. The connection is there,” Meser told E! News. “We have a lot of fun together.”

That doesn’t mean their relationship is without complications. One of the things that’s been hard for Messer is to accept Mobley’s kindness. She was grateful to work with life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant on “Family Vacation,” who helped her open up.

“Dr. Cheyenne really helped out with letting my guard down and trusting him,” she told E! News. “Like, it’s okay. He cares about you. He’s showing up for you and let him and I was like okay.”

On an episode of “Family Vacation,” Mobely assured Messer he was serious about their relationship.

“I’m not planning to do this temporarily. I haven’t been in a relationship in a minute so I’m not just doing this s*** for fun. I plan on being here for a long time,” he told the MTV star.

