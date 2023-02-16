Ryan Edwards & Maci Bookout Are Together Again on ‘Teen Mom’

Embattled MTV star Ryan Edwards returned to “Teen Mom” to film the “Aftermath” for season 2 of “Family Reunion.” The father-of-three didn’t participate in the full season with his ex-girlfriend, Maci Bookout, but the preview for the reunion showed Edwards and Bookout sitting together in front of the camera for the first time in years.

“It finally happens,” “Teen Mom” host Nessa Diab tells an MTV camera. “Maci and Ryan on the couch together.”

“Ryan, why didn’t you want to attend ‘Family Reunion?’” Diab asks Edwards.

The clip is brief, but it seems it was emotional for Edwards and Bookout, who share a 14-year-old son, Bentley. The Tennessee natives looked like they were holding back tears in the clips MTV showed. Bookout looks down and frowns, and Edwards purses his lips and fidgets in his seat on the couch.

Edwards wore a taupe long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. His hair is fully gray — as it has been for eyras — and cropped short.

Bookout wore her hair down and crimped, and opted for a black sleeveless shirt.

Based on the preview for “The Aftermath,” it wasn’t clear if Edwards and Bookout were joined by their spouses, Mackenzie Standifer, and Taylor McKinney, respectively.

The episode was filmed before Edwards’ arrest on February 10, where he was charged with harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance, after authorities discovered he had an active warrant that was taken out against him by the Chatanooga police, according to a press release issued by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

He had been fighting with his wife, posting two disparaging social media posts about Standifer. One was shared via Instagram on January 29 and the other was posted to Instagram on February 9. The first was a comment under one of Standifer’s posts, where he accused her of cheating and threatened to divorce her. The second was a picture of her wearing a leather jacket and nothing else. He also accused her of cheating in that post.

Standifer went to the police to notify them about the picture, and although the authorities said in a press release that the image was “revealing,” they didn’t say it contained any nudity.

Edwards wasn’t arrested for the social media activity, but because of the pre-existing warrant, and because he violated an order of protection, which was taken out by Standifer the day before he posted the intimate photo of her to Instagram.

Stanfider has not publicly responded to Edwards’ arrest or answered Heavy’s request for comment.

Sandifer and Edwards — who have been married since 2017 — share two children together, 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella.

Larry Edwards Accused Bookout of ‘Manipulating’ Bentley

Play

Things Get HEATED Between Taylor & Larry | Teen Mom OG Things get tense when Jen and Larry join Maci and Taylor on stage. #TeenMomOG #TeenMom2 #MTV Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorites shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at bit.ly/3qyOeOf Subscribe to Teen Mom: bit.ly/2OEM0OO A decade after it all began, Catelynn, Maci, Amber, and Cheyenne of Teen Mom OG continue to share… 2021-04-20T16:02:12Z

Edwards and Standifer haven’t appeared on “Teen Mom” since they were fired in 2021. Before that, they stopped filming segments with McKinney and Bookout after mutual restraining orders were granted in 2018.

Bookout did film with Edwards’ parents — Jen and Larry Edwards — but that ended after they got into a blowup with McKinney at the 2021 reunion. McKinney claimed that they babied Edwards and were hard on Bentley.

It started when Larry Edwards claimed Bookout was controlling Bentley. “A 12-year-old boy can be manipulated,” he said.

Even though her relationship with Edwards was strained for years, Bookout always had a stable connection with his parents, so she was surprised to hear they thought she was “manipulating” Bentley.

“Watching this show and kind of hearing and seeing how they were feeling, it was kind of shocking to me,” she said during the reunion. “I did not realize that [they had] feelings and believing of me manipulating Bentley or us manipulating Bentley. I did not know that existed. I didn’t know that’s how y’all felt.”

Bookout has been afraid to let Bentley around his father, fearing he might be put in an “unsafe” situation. The assumption that Jen and Larry Edwards would allow something harmful to happen to Bentley under their supervision infuriated the Edwards patriarch.

“Never would that ever happen, ever,” Larry Edwards said, sitting on the edge of his seat.

McKinney then got on the edge of his seat and told Larry Edwards to “stop forcing” Bentley to have a relationship with his father.

Standifer Blamed Bookout for the Firing

Play

Maci Bookout Gets Ryan Edwards & Family Fired from Teen Mom OG – Mackenzie Shares What Went Down Mackenzie Edwards spoke with WOACB today to tell us what happened & why Maci Bookout had them fired from the show. Disclaimer: Without a Crystal Ball is a commentary channel. The views expressed by Katie Joy are her opinions and should not be considered fact. Katie Joy discusses trending topics, current events, reality tv &… 2021-03-24T23:19:18Z

During an interview after Stanfider and Edwards were fired from “Teen Mom,” Standifer told “Without a Crystal Ball” that Bookout was in control of their livelihoods as it related to MTV.

“The truth in the matter is, she calls the shots here. This is her show. It is what it is. It’s fine,” Standifer said in March 2021.

But the mother-of-three — who has an 8-year-old son, Hudson, from a previous relationship — said she was “relieved” to not be on the reality show anymore.

“It’s almost, like, a weight lifted off of my shoulders,” she told Without a Crystal Ball. “I deserve to feel good about myself, I deserve to not be riddled with anxiety all the time.”

Before MTV fired Edwards and Standifer in 2021, they briefly quit the show in 2018 amid Edwards’ battle with addiction and trouble with the law. That same year, he was arrested on heroin-related charges and missed the birth of his son, Jagger, because he was in rehab.

“We’re not returning to ‘Teen Mom’ this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer told E! News in 2018. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

Edwards hinted MTV wanted to portray him as the villain. “They want me to look angry, passive aggressive and uncaring regarding things that mean the most to me. I’m done taking their shit and letting the world believe this by standing up for myself,” he wrote in a 2018 post on Instagram.

“You’re believing a lie,” he continued. “And soon… very very soon, you WILL see the TRUTH behind the LIAR.”