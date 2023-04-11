‘Teen Mom’ Star Ryan Edwards Rushed to Hospital

The last few months have not been easy for “Teen Mom OG” alumnus Ryan Edwards. The reality star has faced multiple arrests since February 2023 and, after pleading guilty to harassment, was ordered in March 2023 to go to a rehab facility in Austin, Texas for at least 45 days.

Now, Ryan has been arrested for a third time this year, this time for possession of a controlled substance and a DUI. According to Us Weekly, Ryan was found “unconscious and unresponsive” behind the wheel of his idling truck on Friday, April 7. The truck was on and in drive, and “police observed that the vehicle’s front driver’s side tire hit the curb on the center median where the vehicle then came to a stop,” according to the police report.

Ryan Edwards Taken Away in an Ambulance

The U.S. Sun also reported on Ryan’s newest arrest, stating that the MTV star was taken from the scene in an ambulance and given Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses. He eventually regained consciousness and admitted that he “snorted a powder” prior to waking up in the back of the ambulance.

Ryan’s court date is set for Thursday, April 20, and unlike his previous arrests, he is being held in jail without bond until this date.

Ryan’s most recent court appearance took place on March 14, with the judge dropping three of his charges (possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and stalking) as a part of a plea deal, with Ryan pleading guilty to harassment. Prior to this court date, Ryan was served an order of protection by his estranged wife, Mackenzie Standifer.

Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan in late February after he had already broken his order of protection, and alleged that her husband “became violent with her in front of the parties’ minor children”. After Ryan’s March 14 court appearance, Mackenzie was given temporary custody of the couple’s two children (4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella). Ryan was also ordered not to go near his wife and not to take the children from her custody.

Fans Believe Ryan Edwards Has Driven Under the Influence Before

Fans of “Teen Mom OG” believe this most recent arrest is not the first time Ryan has driven a car while under the influence of drugs, after his wife Mackenzie accused him of driving after having taken a Xanax during the season 6 finale of “Teen Mom OG” which aired on June 26, 2017.

While on the way to their own wedding, Ryan’s eyes closed and he appeared to be falling asleep as Mackenzie nudged his arm and asked if he wanted to wear his seatbelt. Mackenzie turned off the dashboard cameras in Ryan’s car (which had been filming the scene for the show), and the audio kept recording as she asked her now-husband, “Did you take Xanax again?” Ryan denied her claims, however she did not believe him, saying “Yes, you did.”

The couple proceeded to get married after the shocking scene in an effort to help bolster Ryan’s case as he fought to regain custody of his son Bentley (now 13) from his ex Maci Bookout.

After the episode aired, MTV released a statement denouncing Ryan’s actions, saying, “MTV does not condone driving under the influence. Ryan’s erratic behavior was due to actions that he took without anyone’s prior knowledge.”

Ryan also released a statement, having checked into rehab shortly after the driving incident, telling viewers, “A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility. I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better.”

