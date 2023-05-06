Maci Bookout Shares ‘Adorable’ Photo of Her Three Kids

“Teen Mom” star Maci Bookout, 31, had fans saying “aw” on Thursday, May 4 after she shared photos of her three kids spending the day at the Lookouts baseball stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The family was at the stadium celebrating Maci’s youngest son Maverick, who was the recipient of the “Most Improved Student” award for his baseball team.

“It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog. Let’s go Mavvy! 🥶👏🏻😎,” she captioned the post.

Fans React to ‘Adorable’ Family Photos

“Teen Mom” fans loved the family photos and took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

“Get it Maverick,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Adorable pics! Can’t believe how fast the kids are growing,” another user commented.

“So cute!! 😍 👏 🔥,” a third user added.

Many fans could not believe how grown up Maci’s eldest son Bentley looked in the new photos.

“Look at Benny!!!!! Gosh this is wild 😭,” a fourth user wrote.

“Gosh they are all grown up so much!!!! Benny makes me feel old lollll 😂,” a fifth user joked.

Fans React Grown Up Photos of Bentley

Maci’s May Instagram post is not the first time fans have expressed shock over Bentley’s growth. On April 20, the “Teen Mom” star shared shared photos of Bentley at his baseball game and fans could not get over how grown up the “16 and Pregnant” baby looked.

“Benny is sooo grown! Can’t believe I was a teenager when I saw your 16 and pregnant episode,” one Instagram user wrote.

“How is he this old already 😢 madness! Congrats on the win Bentley,” another user commented.

“Girl .. he [is] in HIGH SCHOOL NEXT YEAR!!!??? Please he was just born on TV yesterday 😭😭😭😭,” a third user chimed in.

“This can’t be Bentley this tall 😮! Bentley is growing too fast. I remember watching the show and he was the cutest baby. Now he is the most handsome young man,” a fourth user wrote.

Maci Opens up About Raising Bentley: ‘It is Difficult’

“Teen Mom” fans have been with Bentley since the beginning. Maci made her reality TV debut on “16 and Pregnant” in 2009 when she was pregnant with Bentley. Since then, fans have watched Bentley grow up on “Teen Mom: OG.”

In an interview with People in October 2022, Maci spoke about the pros and cons of raising her teenage son Bentley.

“Teenage years are an absolute blast and they are an absolute struggle,” she told the outlet. “It is difficult because it’s gotten to the stage where he wants to make his own decisions and deal with the consequences of those.”

Maci celebrated Bentley entering his teenage years with an Instagram post on his thirteenth birthday on October 27, 2021.

“This smart, gentle, kind soul is 13 years old today,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and Bentley on the beach. “I’m so blessed to be your mom. Happy Birthday Benny, I love you! 🎉🥰💙.”

She included the hashtag “Benny Baby.”

