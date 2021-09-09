Fans Blast Maci Bookout & Taylor McKinney’s ‘Marriage Problems’

“Teen Mom OG” stars Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney briefly opened up about their relationship problems. The teaser for season nine B showed the couple sitting down for a talk, which McKinney seeming exasperated.

“So we pretty much suck as a couple,” McKinney tells his wife in the sneak peek. After the premiere debuted, Bookout shared a collage of pictures that showed herself with McKinney and added a cryptic caption. It reads: “Our marriage f***ing sucks and Taylor is telling all.”

Bookout told her fans to head to the link her in bio on Instagram to see what McKinney said about their relationship, however, the only new information included in the article is what McKinney said in the teaser.

Some fans on Reddit were disappointed after Bookout shared the story. “This clickbait, wtf😂,” one person wrote.

Viewers on the thread accused Bookout and McKinney of trying to make money. “Christ they really don’t give a shit as long as it makes them money,” they said. “But also who still falling for this? Like who is clicking on these links so much that it’s still a viable way to make a good income??”

“This is giving me secondhand embarrassment for her,” another person wrote.

Bookout and McKinney have two children together: 6-year-old Jayde Carter and 5-year-old Maverick. Bookout also has a 12-year-old son, Bentley, from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards.

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska might not be the only MTV veteran to step away from the series. Bookout said she had thought about leaving “Teen Mom OG.”

“It’s a season-to-season decision but I think right now, definitely more than ever, we’re leaning more toward deciding when the right time to move on is,” Bookout said on the “Dad Up” podcast, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“Really, it all depends on how it affects our children, especially since Bentley’s in middle school, which is a tough age in general,” she continued. “It is getting to that time, especially for our kids.”

Bookout Isn’t Interested in Working Things Out With the Edwards

Potential marital issues aren’t the only problems Bookout is facing. After the blowup at the “Teen Mom OG” reunion in April, Bookout hasn’t spoken to Bentley’s paternal grandparents, Jen and Larry Edwards.

“I have no interest in trying to force anything or whatever, maybe ever,” she said on the season nine B premiere. “Definitely not soon or right now.”

Bentley’s grandmother Jen Edwards, however, wanted to work things out. “We have to all try to get along,” she said while talking to husband Larry Edwards. “It’s harder on Bentley when we don’t.”

She couldn’t believe what happened at the reunion. “I never expected it to, so that was kinda shocking,” Jen Edwards said, adding: ” “It didn’t need to go that way at all.”

Larry Edwards continued to defend his son. “This right here, it’s been pretty stable for Bentley, it’s been a lot of security and I think Bentley one day will realize that Ryan’s not as bad as they make him out to be,” he said.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom OG” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

