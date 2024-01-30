Mackenzie Standifer Discusses How She Overcame a Childhood Pain

“Teen Mom” personality MacKenzie Standifer opened up about her determination to succeed, even when faced with adversity.

In a January 26 Instagram upload, Standifer referenced that she had her first child, Hudson, when she was a teenager. She shared that she was hurt by a comment made by one of her high school teachers about single mothers.

“I vividly remember a teacher in hs saying that single moms aren’t successful. He didn’t know I was pregnant but I felt so defeated and hopeless,” wrote Standifer.

She then stated that she believes her 17-year-old self “would be so proud” of what she has managed to accomplish by 28. She also suggested that she has been able to succeed in the face of hardship to provide for her children, Hudson, Jagger, and Stella. As fans are aware, Standifer’s two youngest children are fathered by her estranged husband, Ryan Edwards, who has served time in jail after he “pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and simple possession” in late 2023, per In Touch Weekly.

“If you can’t do it for you, do it for your babies. If you can’t do it for your babies, do it for the bigger picture. I’m not saying I have this life figured out… because I don’t. But I owe it to myself and my babies to show up….mentally, physically and emotionally. And I will keep showing up, everyday, working a little harder than the next to say thank you to the girl that didn’t give up 11 years ago . ♥️,” concluded Standifer.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share that they appreciated Standifer’s post.

“Single moms are fighters! And you are great at your job!!” wrote a commenter.

“🙌🙌🙌🙌 single moms never have the option of giving up… tired, angry, depressed, whatever… we have to show up every day and do the damn thing! Good for you 👏,” added another.

“🙌👏🙌👏🙌👏🙌single moms have the hardest job. No one checks in on us. No one asks if they can help us. We feel alone all the time. But you do it all to raise amazing humans. That’s what you’re doing♥️,” shared a different person.

MacKenzie Standifer Shared a Video of Her Children Throughout Their Childhoods

Standifer will occasionally share pictures and videos of her children on social media. For instance, the reality television personality uploaded a compilation video that showed Hudson, Jagger, and Stella throughout their childhoods, set to Gabby Barrett’s song “Growin’ Up Raising You” on Instagram.

“Well there went my heart,” wrote Standifer in the caption of the January 4 upload.

Quite a few social media followers shared that they felt emotional while watching the brief video of Hudson, Jagger, and Stella.

“Oh Mack this is beautiful. Your a strong mama watching out for your beautiful children and oh are they precious. I’m sorry for the rude comments you get from people but ignore the haters. You are doing something some people would never imagine doing alone. God has a bigger plan for you and those beautiful babies. I know you know that. This is absolutely beautiful. ❤️,” commented a fan.

“❤️beautiful kiddos wishing you a wonderful new year You are amazing so much strength the best is yet to come I promise 😉,” shared another.

Chelsea DeBoer Made Similar Comments About Becoming a Young Mother

Standifer is not the only “Teen Mom” alum who has discussed wanting to be successful after becoming a young mother. In a November 2023 interview on “The Bobby Bones Show,” Chelsea DeBoer explained that she worked hard to disprove individuals who believed she would not amount to anything after welcoming her first child.

“I feel like having a kid young, I wanted to prove people wrong. I feel like maybe they didn’t think I was going to be successful. So I think I carried that wanting to prove me wrong as I grew up,” said the HGTV star.

DeBoer clarified that she was also able to pursue a career because her family and friends were supportive of her endeavors.

“I feel like I am fortunate. I have always had a very supportive family,” said the mother of four.