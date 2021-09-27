Mackenzie Edwards Addresses ‘Misconceptions’ in Update on Her Husband

“Teen Mom OG” alum Mackenzie Edwards is spilling details about her marriage to Ryan Edwards and telling fans how things are really going between them.

In an interview with The Sun on September 24, Ryan shared, “My relationship with her is great, we’ve been married almost five years now.”

Mackenzie added, “We are in a happy place at the moment. Nobody is saying that we haven’t made mistakes, because we have. But I’m not going to harp over them or live in sadness or shame over the past five years.”

She continued, “People can say that it’s embarrassing and that I have no dignity and that I’m a horrible person, they can say everything they want to say, that’s fine. But at the end of the day we are allowed to grow and we are allowed to change and we are allowed to evolve as human beings. I don’t know what else you could ask for other than someone trying to be better.”

The couple tied the knot in 2017. Together, they share four children from previous relationships, according to The Sun.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mackenzie: ‘Sometimes You Make the Right Decisions and Sometimes You Don’t’

Speaking to The Sun, Mackenzie added that during her time on the show, she and her husband have experienced many highs and lows. Still, she said she is “proud” of how far they have come despite the setbacks.

“… you can always turn your mess into a message. Sometimes you make the right decisions and sometimes you don’t. You learn from your mistakes and you move on and you try to be better and grow. You can’t change the past, you can only move forward.”

During the interview, Mackenzie said the “biggest misconception” people have from the show is “not holding her husband accountable for his addiction,” in the words of The Sun.

Edwards shared, “Just because you don’t see me berate my husband on television doesn’t mean that I don’t hold him accountable for his actions or that he doesn’t hold me accountable for my actions.”

The Edwards Family Was Fired From ‘Teen Mom OG’ in March 2021

In March 2021, Ryan and Mackenzie were removed fired from the series, according to Us Weekly, along with Ryan’s parents, Larry and Jen Edwards.

When Mackenzie spoke on “Without a Crystal Ball”, she said of leaving the show, “Nothing happened, literally, nothing. We just got a call yesterday from [producers] Morgan [J. Freeman] and Larry [Musnik] at MTV.”

She added, “Maci’s agent went above their heads and went to Viacom and said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci’s abilities and whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that.”

Mackenzie concluded, “It’s just more of an angry, I’m gonna show you who’s boss-type of deal. The truth in the matter is, she calls the shots here. This is her show. It is what it is. It’s fine.”

When Maci Bookout spoke to Us Weekly in March 2021, she said that she and her family are “in a great place” with MTV and the “Teen Mom” production team.

She said, “As long as we can continue to navigate that and the other positives are happening, I don’t see a reason to leave the show but that doesn’t mean that one won’t arise. It’s definitely season by season.”