Mackenzie Edwards Addresses ‘Elephant’ in the Room

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Edwards broke her silence about her financial situation after getting fired from the MTV reality show last month. The dismissals followed a tense rendezvous at the Season 9 reunion, where Mackenzie’s father-in-law Larry Edwards sparred with Taylor McKinney, the husband of Maci Bookout.

“I think it’s time to address the elephant in the room and no we are not doing Teen Mom at this point in time,” Mackenzie said via Instagram on April 5, as noted by Teen Mom Talk. “We’ve been having this conversation for a long time but it’s hard to pull the trigger on something like that. But we got the phone call saying we’re not going to be doing Teen Mom anymore and we both felt at peace.”

As most Teen Mom OG fans already know, Maci and Mackenzie’s husband, Ryan Edwards, are the parents of 12-year-old Bentley. All the Edwards, including Ryan’s mom Jen, were let go from the show.

Mackenzie said both she and Ryan had turned toward religion to help them make a decision about the show before they were fired. “Before this happened, I was just praying to God, saying ‘Whatever you have in store for us let us follow that,’ because I’m a believer,” she said. “Ryan’s a believer.”

“We both believe that if we follow our hearts and follow God’s plan he’s going to open up doors for us that have never been opened before,” Mackenzie continued. “That was our prayer.”

Mackenzie Is Launching a ‘Fitness Plan’

Mackenzie, 24, showed off her weight loss in August 2020 after giving birth to her third child, daughter Stella, in January. At the time, the mother-of-three revealed she lost the weight to get healthy for her children.

Nearly a year later, Mackenzie was excited to launch her own fitness plan to help her followers with their own fitness journies.

She said most people would probably be “shaking like a leaf” after getting fired from a show like Teen Mom OG “because that was our main source of income,” but Ryan and Mackenzie weren’t worried.

“I have been putting together a fitness plan since I started my fitness journey close to a year ago,” she announced. “I had decided that I was going to curate a plan with trainers and I got a team together and we are finally making that dream a reality and I’m so excited.”

Mackenzie Said She Was ‘Relieved’ About Getting Fired

As Mackenzie noted in her Instagram video, she wasn’t devastated about being released from the series. In fact, she was grateful.

“I’m actually almost relieved. It’s like a weight lifted off my shoulders,” Mackenzie told Katie Joy from Without a Cyrstal Ball. “I deserve to feel good about myself. I deserve to not be riddled with anxiety all the time.”

Ryan felt the same way as his wife and wasn’t interested in moving forward with the series. “We’re gonna move on. We’re gonna live our lives. We’re gonna do our jobs and, you know, have a normal life,” Mackenzie told Without a Crystal Ball, describing her husband’s reaction to the firings. “Like don’t waste your time or your breath coming back.”

