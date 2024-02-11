Mackenzie McKee Shares Daughter’s Big Surprise on Social Media

“Teen Mom” star Mackenzie McKee gave her daughter, Jaxie Taylor, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Josh McKee, a big surprise.

In a February 7 TikTok video, McKee shared that she decided to give her daughter’s room a major makeover. The mother of three filmed her experience picking out paint colors and decor while Jaxie was away for the weekend. In addition, she also showed fans Jaxie’s surprised reaction to her newly decorated room.

In the video, Jaxie insisted on giving a room tour for her mother’s TikTok followers. The 10-year-old shared that she has a particular fondness for a wall covered in photos of her late grandmother, Angie Douthit, who passed away in 2019 after battling lung cancer.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share that they appreciated McKee’s decision to redo her daughter’s room. In addition, many commenters complimented Jaxie’s wall featuring Douthit.

“I love the wall for your mom that is a beautiful idea and shows even more just how much she is loved and missed!” wrote a commenter.

“awh her little wings and pictures of your mom 🥺 💔❤️,” added another.

“love the angel wings and photos of her grandmother,” shared a different person.

Mackenzie McKee Uploaded an Instagram Post in Celebration of Her Daughter’s Birthday

It seems that McKee may have redecorated her daughter’s room in celebration of her 10th birthday. The “Teen Mom” star uploaded an Instagram post celebrating Jaxie’s birthday on February 7. She included several photos of her and her daughter running marathons together. The “Teen Mom” star also featured a few pictures of Jaxie at her cheerleading competitions.

In the caption of the post, McKee, who also has two sons, Gannon and Broncs, described her daughter as “the princess of the house.”

“I love being your mommy Jaxie girl. She has a heart of gold, she can run like the wind, and her cheer game is strong. Most of all, she is so full of love,” continued McKee.

Mackenzie McKee Discussed Coaching Her Daughter’s Cheer Team

In a June 2023 YouTube video, McKee shared she and her daughter have bonded over their love of cheerleading. The 29-year-old noted that she coaches her daughter’s cheerleading team.

“I do cheer coaching on the side because my daughter is on the team. Cheer has my heart. I’m really good at it. I grew up doing it,” said the MTV personality.

The mother of three stated that the team she coaches ended up doing well in “ two really big competitions.”

“My team made it to Worlds,” said the “Teen Mom” star.

McKee stated that she was “just overwhelmed with all the blessings” that had been “coming [her] way.” She explained that she had struggled following her separation from her estranged husband in 2022.

“I went from, a year of like, how am I even going to make it alive? Where is my next meal going to come from? How am I going to pay my bills? To so much opportunity and blessings coming my way that I don’t know how to manage it all,” stated McKee.