MacKenzie McKee Addresses Stressful Situation Caught on TikTok Live

“Teen Mom” personality MacKenzie McKee is addressing a frightening moment she shared with her TikTok followers.

While McKee filmed a TikTok Live on February 1, her eldest son, Gannon, fathered by her ex-husband, Josh McKee, sat at the family’s kitchen table. The 12-year-old unintentionally caught a floral centerpiece ablaze while playing with a lighter. McKee rushed to action and managed to extinguish the fire before comforting her shaken-up son.

In a February 2 TikTok video, McKee shared she wanted to discuss the situation before she received criticism.

“I’m always worried because people are really judgemental about moms. I just want you to hear it from me first because it’s probably going to hit the internet and if you hear it from me first, maybe I can control the narrative, just a little bit,” explained McKee.

She also stated that her children have been told to not “play with lighters,” but “there was a lighter on the table because [she] lit a candle.”

“Boom, fire. Fire. Fire. So yeah, that happened unfortunately on Live. Fortunately, I was able to walk over and just take a broom and put out the fire. I’ve never had to deal with that before,” said the mother of three.

She also stated that she has “learned [her] lesson” and plans on removing lighters as well as candles from her household.

“I’m so thankful everyone is fine,” said McKee.

MacKenzie McKee Shared a Video of Her Son Praying for Her

McKee often shares moments with her children on social media. For instance, she uploaded an Instagram post that showed her experiencing low blood sugar due to her Type 1 Diabetes on February 3. In the video, her youngest son, Broncs, expressed concern while watching his mother shake as she consumed toast and some orange juice to increase her blood sugar levels. Broncs eventually started praying to ensure that McKee remained healthy.

“When he started praying 🥹 wait for the end 😂! I just let these kids speak to the Lord man 🤷🏼‍♀️. God please find a cure for our future children 🙏 … and type 1 warriors, stay strong!” wrote the 31-year-old in the post’s caption.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share they appreciated McKee’s video.

“That is the sweetest dang thing ever ! He seems to be in a much better place seeing you happy and I’m here for it ! Keep thriving guys 😍❤️,” added another.

“Oh momma this speaks volume with your baby boy praying for you ❤️🙌 !!!! Keep fighting and showing those babies to never give up and keep fighting,” shared a different person.

MacKenzie McKee Celebrated Her Sister on Instagram

McKee and her sister, Whitney Osborn, who also has Type 1 Diabetes, are committed to fitness. For example, McKee shared a series of photos that showed her and her sister running several marathons. In the caption of the January 2024 post, she shared that she appreciated her sister’s support.

“Dia-sisters. Thank you for holding my hand through life, through half marathons, through full marathons… through big life changes, through tears….. thank you for being a role model since the day I was born 🤪. I love you @whitterbug12,” captioned the “Teen Mom” personality.