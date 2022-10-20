PHOTO: Teen Mom Star Sells Engagement Ring After Breakup

Former “Teen Mom” star Mackenzie Douthit McKee is ready to move on after her separation from her estranged husband, Josh McKee. Douthit is selling her wedding ring for $1,500 “or best offer” on eBay.

“You want to be the next owner of my wedding ring… click here,” Douthit teased on social media, as noted by Teen Mom Chatter.

The link then takes viewers to eBay. The size 4.5 ring has a 1-carat diamond and a 1/4-carat band. The description of the item says it was “featured on Teen Mom.”

At the time this article was published, the ring’s price rose to $1,850 as 11 people vied for the diamond. There’s still time for anyone who wants to bid on the item. Bidding isn’t closing until October 24.

Some fans online teased Douthit, 27, because she made a mistake with the homophone, writing “carrot” instead of “carat.” A carrot is a vegetable and a carat is “a unit of weight for precious stones and pearls,” equaling 200 milligrams.

Depending on the clarity of the stone, a 1-carat diamond can cost anywhere from $6,500 to $7,500 in stores, or $3,000 to $4,000 online, according to Brilliance. That means Douthit could have been underselling her ring if it was in good condition and a true diamond.

Douthit and McKee share three children together: 10-year-old Gannon, 8-year-old Jaxie, and 5-year-old Broncs.

Some fans were curious why Douthit didn’t want to save her wedding ring for her daughter.

Heavy reached out to Douthit for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

Douthit & McKee Dated For Nearly 13 Years

Douthit and McKee had been together since they were teenagers. They started dating in 2009, when Douthit was 14, and tied the knot in 2003.

They broke up and reconciled various times, but in July Douthit said she and her husband were ready to end their marriage for good.

“With all the messages I’m receiving and articles coming out, I wanted you guys to hear what’s going on from me alone,” she wrote on Instagram, per People. “Sometimes things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn’t work out. I am breaking my silence about Josh and I being done.”

“I will always respect him as the father of my children but it’s time for me to find my happy,” she continued.

Douthit Was Rumored to Be Dating a New Man

In the beginning of September, rumors swirled that Douthit was dating someone new. She posted some social media posts with a new person, who was only identified as “Dimitri.”

She braided his hair and told her followers how they met, saying they were at the club and Dimitri kept waiting for her even though she was going to different bars.

They seemingly stayed together during Hurricane Ian, but as rumors swirled that Douthit and Dimitri were an item, the former “Teen Mom” star denied she was dating anyone.

Douthit has since deleted all her posts that featured Dimitri, and Dimitri hasn’t posted any new clips with Douthit, though his Hurricane Ian post with the “Teen Mom” star garnered more than 1 million views.

She then friendzoned Dimitri on Twitter.

“When the guy who likes you post a 10-second clip on the Tok that went viral and now he’s tiktok famous and everyone thinks your a couple when you are indeed SINGLE!” she wrote.